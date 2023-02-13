OSWEGO — In another edition of the Oswego-Fulton rivalry, the Red Raider boys basketball team entered the hostile environment of the Port City and emerged victorious, spoiling the Bucs’ Senior Night, 72-45.
Senior Night festivities honored Oswego basketball players Michael Fierro, Kelwin Reyes, Kyle Weeks and Kaiden Whiteside. The seniors were embraced by their family members and reminded that, “Once a Buc, always a Buc.”
After the celebrations, the first quarter was all Fulton as its offense moved at blistering speed and their defense weathered most of the Bucs’ attempts at scoring. The Oswego defense on the other hand could not seem to find the right gear, leaving its opponents open for several good looks at basket. It was beyond the arc where Fulton did the most damage as they drained five shots from 3-point land in the first eight minutes. Meanwhile, the Bucs could not manage to get into double digits in the first quarter as a whole and trailed Fulton 21-8.
The second quarter was more of the same from the Red Raiders. Nearly exclusive scoring from beyond the arc added another 15 points to the Fulton score. The deep-ball efficiency from the Red Raiders stunned the Buccaneers fans into disbelief. However, it had the opposite effect on the large crowed that made the journey from Fulton. Oswego did put up more of a fight in the second quarter, doubling the number of points they scored in the first.
Going into halftime, Fulton lead 43-24 thanks to its 3-point success as well as their brilliant ball movement. There was a bright spot for the Bucs as sophomore Camden Atkinson went into the break with more than half of his team’s points.
“He’s played like that this whole year,” Connelly said. “Normally he starts, so this didn’t surprise me.”
Any hope that Fulton’s red-hot shooting would cool down after the halftime break was quickly subdued as junior guard Tyler Ditton immediately hit a corner 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half. Despite the instant bucket, the third quarter was the lowest scoring for both teams with the Red Raiders dropping 10 points to the Bucs’ seven.
With a grandiose lead, Fulton went into the fourth quarter with the intention of piling on even more as an 8-2 run put the game to bed.
The sound of the final buzzer put an end to a lopsided game in which Fulton would win with a final score of 72-45.
Fulton head coach Sean Broderick showed a mixture of happiness and relief in regard to his team’s 3-point shooting.
“We made 14 threes, 10 in the first half, and it really propelled our defense,” he said. “We made shots around the rim and we made 3s. We’ve been struggling, we’ve been getting good threes, we haven’t had to force any and they just haven’t been going in the way they should with the shooters we have and tonight they did.”
Broderick also noted his team’s ability to play in big environments, especially when it’s against Oswego.
“We knew it was going to be like this,” Broderick said. “We had a big crowd when we played them a month or so ago. … Their crowd was great and their students were great. Our guys really thrive in this environment because we feel like we have the best home court. Every game our students, our community comes out, so this is not foreign to us.”
After the game, Connelly shared some heartfelt words about his seniors saying with what they lack in experience they make up for in character.
“They’re here because they’re all good kids,” Connelly said. “Only one of them played high school basketball before this year .… And I told them, what we are trying to build here, they will always be a part of that. I love them, but we’re not done.”
In the game for Oswego, sophomores Camden Atkinson and James Carr finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively, with Noah Bwalya adding eight of his own.
RayShawn Spicer added eight points. Tommy Kirwan, Kaiden Whiteside, Moreno Fenty and Michael Fierro all recorded two points.
Aidan Baldwin led Fulton with 13 points. Trevor Hendrickson and Tyler Ditton tacked on 12 points apiece. Sam Cotton added 10 points. Alex Crisafulli had nine points. Jacob Atwater recorded six points.
Jack Bryant (4), Bryce Noel (3), Aiden Trude (2) and Nickolas Barbagallo (2) rounded out Fulton’s scoring.
Oswego concludes its season with a 2-18 record. The Bucs will wait to see where they are seeded for sectionals, and the announcement will come out on Wednesday.
Fulton continues streak with win on Saturday
FULTON — The Red Raiders won their third consecutive game with an 84-55 win over Syracuse OnTech Charter on Saturday.
The game was scheduled earlier this week after Fulton’s contest against Dryden was canceled. Saturday’s game was also Senior Day, recognizing all of Fulton’s senior teammates: Brock Tetro, Bryce Noel, Trevor Hendrickson, Tanner Emmons, Alex Crisafulli, Sam Cotton and John Jack Bryant.
The Red Raiders made 15 3-pointers in the game, and all of the seniors scored.
“This was just a great afternoon for our seniors. This has been such a special group,” Broderick said. “They have contributed so much to our program, our school and the community as a whole. They deserved a day like this.”
The Red Raiders led by nine after the first quarter and expanded its lead to take a 32-19 advantage into halftime. Fulton exploded for 35 points in the third stanza, bringing its lead to 67-31.
OnTech scored 24 points in the final frame, but Fulton coasted to the 84-55 victory.
Ditton had 21 points — with 18 in the third quarter alone — and Cotton added 12 points. Hendrickson had seven points. Bryant, Crisafulli, and Emmons recorded six points apiece. Trude, Cam Fragle and Tetro tacked on five points each.
Tyler Budd (4), Barbagallo (3), Baldwin (3) and Noel (2) rounded out Fulton’s scoring.
“I really want to thank our community — and especially our students — for coming out on Saturday afternoon to support the seniors and this team,” Broderick said. “We have had unbelievable amount of support all year and today was no different. These guys certainly deserved it.”
Broderick also noted Cotton and Hendrickson, who are normally starters for Fulton, who volunteered to not be in the starting lineup to allow the other five seniors to play together on the court.
“Sam and Trevor model everything in our program, and it was just one more selfless gesture by two great teammates,” Broderick said.
Fulton (11-7) hosted Syracuse IT on Monday, but the game concluded after press time.
