OSWEGO — In another edition of the Oswego-Fulton rivalry, the Red Raider boys basketball team entered the hostile environment of the Port City and emerged victorious, spoiling the Bucs’ Senior Night, 72-45.

Senior Night festivities honored Oswego basketball players Michael Fierro, Kelwin Reyes, Kyle Weeks and Kaiden Whiteside. The seniors were embraced by their family members and reminded that, “Once a Buc, always a Buc.”

