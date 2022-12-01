Frederick Pagan (top) of the Fulton varsity wrestling team pins Oswego’s Matt Murray during Wednesday’s dual meet at Oswego High School. Pagan recorded the pin in 1:08. Fulton won the dual meet, 48-15.
OSWEGO — Getting four pins and four wins by forfeit, the Fulton varsity wrestling team defeated host Oswego 48-15 Wednesday at Oswego High School.
Fulton senior Frederick Pagan, who won the Section III Division 1 title in the 102-pound weight class last season, set the tone for the night with a strong performance in the opening bout. Pagan scored a quick takedown and three near-fall points before pinning Oswego’s Matt Murray in 1:08.
In the next contested bout, Fulton’s Anthony Hillard pinned Oswego’s Jose Ramos Jr. in 3:31. The score was 4-4 after one period before Hillard put together a pinning combination in the middle stanza.
The Bucs earned their first victory of the night at 138 pounds. Junior Antonio Rivera Gonzalez recorded a first-period takedown and led 2-1 after two minutes. Purvis escaped in the second period to tie the score at 2-2, but then the Buccaneer got a takedown and turned it into a pin at 3:54. At this stage of the dual meet, Fulton led 18-6.
Fulton rebounded with two pins and a win by forfeit in the next three bouts for a comfortable lead. At 145 pounds, the Raiders’ Jayden Hutchinson pinned Jack DelConte in 2:19. Hutchinson scored a takedown and a near fall in the opening period before getting the pin early in the second period.
Fulton sophomore Anthony Goetz pinned Teddy Gosier at 1:44 in the 152-pound weight class, and then Ethan Doran won by forfeit at 160 pounds to make the dual-meet score 36-6.
Oswego sophomore Garret Pickens fought back from an early deficit to pin Fulton’s Thomas Springer in 1:00 at 172 pounds. Springer charged out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a takedown and a near fall. Pickens rallied with a reversal and turned it into a pinfall victory for the Bucs.
In the final contested bout of the meet, Oswego freshman Evan Sanders earned a 5-4 decision over Chase Turner in the 189-pound weight class. The match was tight throughout. The wrestlers were tied 3-3 through two periods before Sanders scored a takedown in the third to get the win.
Fulton (1-1) will host Section V power Fairport at 7 p.m. today at the Fulton War Memorial.
Oswego (0-1) will compete Saturday at the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Tournament.
Fulton 48, Oswego 15
102 pounds: No match. 110: Frederick Pagan (F) pinned Matt Murray in 1:08. 118: No match. 126: Kallen Roberts (F) won by forfeit. 132: Anthony Hillard (F) pinned Jose Ramos Jr. in 3:31. 138: Antonio Rivera Gonzalez (O) pinned Cameron Purvis in 3:54. 145: Jayden Hutchinson (F) pinned Jack DelConte in 2:19. 152: Anthony Goetz (F) pinned Teddy Gosier in 1:44. 160: Ethan Doran (F) won by forfeit. 172: Garret Pickens (O) pinned Thomas Springer in 1:00. 189: Evan Sanders (O) won a 5-4 decision over Chase Turner. 215: Jack Amidon (F) won by forfeit. 285: Zachary Brown (F) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.