Frederick Pagan and Matt Murray

Frederick Pagan (top) of the Fulton varsity wrestling team pins Oswego’s Matt Murray during Wednesday’s dual meet at Oswego High School. Pagan recorded the pin in 1:08. Fulton won the dual meet, 48-15.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — Getting four pins and four wins by forfeit, the Fulton varsity wrestling team defeated host Oswego 48-15 Wednesday at Oswego High School.

Fulton senior Frederick Pagan, who won the Section III Division 1 title in the 102-pound weight class last season, set the tone for the night with a strong performance in the opening bout. Pagan scored a quick takedown and three near-fall points before pinning Oswego’s Matt Murray in 1:08.

