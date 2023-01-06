FULTON — The Fulton varsity swimming and diving team captured nine first-place finishes in its 94-86 win over Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.

The Red Raiders’ top swimmers took advantage during the meet, earning both first and second place in five events, which gave Fulton enough of a lead throughout the competition. Fulton was ahead enough where it exhibitioned the 400-yard freestyle relay, and still held an eight-point lead to close the meet out.

