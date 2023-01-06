FULTON — The Fulton varsity swimming and diving team captured nine first-place finishes in its 94-86 win over Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.
The Red Raiders’ top swimmers took advantage during the meet, earning both first and second place in five events, which gave Fulton enough of a lead throughout the competition. Fulton was ahead enough where it exhibitioned the 400-yard freestyle relay, and still held an eight-point lead to close the meet out.
T.J. Clayton won two individual events. He took the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:08.36. He also won the 500 freestyle, winning by more than 20 seconds. Clayton posted a 5:29.10 in the event.
Bryce Rogers also finished first place in two events, winning the 50 freestyle (22.49) and the 100 butterfly (54.37).
Will Patterson won the six-dive event with a score of 239.06.
Logan Ames secured victory in the 100 freestyle for Fulton with a time of 52.79.
Christopher Mandart won the 100 backstroke in 58.20, followed by Aidan Caples’ first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.45).
Fulton’s 200 medley relay team of Mandart, Clayton, Rogers and Ames also took first place to start the meet, winning by 12 seconds with a time of 1:44.03.
Claire Murray, who finished second in the 200 freestyle, had a neck-and-neck battle with F-M’s Anthony Bottar. Bottar won the race by mere tenths of a second, posting a 2:09.39. Murray finished in 2:09.91.
ALL FULTON FINISHES
200 medley relay
1st: Christopher Mandart, T.J. Clayton, Bryce Rogers and Logan Ames (1:44.03)
3rd: Rose LaDue, Conner Klock, Aidan Caples and Kody Doran (2:00.14)
200 freestyle
2nd: Claire Murray (2:09.91)
3rd: Brodie Snyder (2:11.27)
6th: Gracie Dempsey (2:32.22)
200 freestyle (exhibition)
Finley Nye (2:26.39)
Hailey Barbeau (2:27.09)
200 individual medley
1st: T.J. Clayton (2:08.36)
2nd: Aidan Caples (2:16.30)
50 freestyle
1st: Bryce Rogers (22.49)
2nd: Logan Ames (23.72)
6th: Rose LaDue (26.21)
50 freestyle (exhibition)
Caleb Turner (29.16)
Kody Doran (29.34)
Liliana Thompson (31.89)
Diving (6)
1st: Will Patterson (239.06)
100 butterfly
1st: Bryce Rogers
2nd: Christopher Mandart (1:00.15)
100 freestyle
1st: Logan Ames (52.79)
4th: Conner Klock (57.15)
6th: Hailey Barbeau (1:07.09)
100 freestyle (exhibition)
Gracie Dempsey (1:03.64)
Caleb Turner (1:07.60)
Liliana Thompson (1:15.55)
500 freestyle
1st: T.J. Clayton (5:29.10)
2nd: Claire Murray (5:51.87)
4th: Brodie Snyder (6:04.45)
200 freestyle relay
2nd: Rose LaDue, Finley Nye, Aidan Caples and Conner Klock (1:46.07)
4th: Will Patterson, Kody Doran, Caleb Turner and Gracie Dempsey (1:56.42)
100 backstroke
1st: Christopher Mandart (58.20)
2nd: Rose LaDue (1:06.10)
6th: Finley Nye (1:15.36)
100 breaststroke
1st: Aidan Caples (1:09.45)
5th: Conner Klock (1:18.07)
6th: Kody Doran (1:26.14)
400 freestyle relay (exhibition)
Bryce Rogers, T.J. Clayton, Christopher Mandart and Logan Ames (3:28.51)
Claire Murray, Hailey Barbeau, Finley Nye and Brodie Snyder (4:23.03)
Caleb Turner, Will Patterson, Liliana Thompson and Gracie Dempsey (4:43.84)
