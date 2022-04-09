OSWEGO — The Oswego boys' lacrosse team used a third-quarter push to get within a goal, but Rome Free Academy responded with a quick run to gain distance, holding on for a 12-7 win on Saturday.
"It just seemed like every time we started to get a little momentum, they'd give us a gut punch," said Oswego head coach Robert Nelson. "And then it's like one step forward, and two steps back."
The Bucs generated pressure in the opening minutes of the contest, but weren't able to crack the scoreboard. The Black Knights took control for much of the remainder of the opening quarter, with Max Hunt opening the scoring just under five and a half minutes in.
Three minutes later, Matt McCormick ripped a shot past Oswego goaltender Mac Fitzgerald, giving RFA a 2-0 lead. Hunt scored again in the dying seconds of the quarter, bouncing the ball home to make it 3-0.
Oswego came flying out of the gates in the second quarter, however, with Joah Defren spinning around a defender and ripping a shot past goalie Braeden Sturtevant to get the Bucs on the board.
Defren scored again just 1:05 after his first goal, cutting the Bucs' deficit to 3-2. But the Black Knights had a response, with Hunt scoring his third goal two minutes later. McCormick added his second with 5:29 left, sending RFA into halftime with a 5-2 lead.
Much like the second quarter, Oswego got off to a fast start in the third. Cooper Fitzgerald scored a man-up goal for the Bucs just 23 seconds into the quarter, and Defren scored his third goal less than a minute later, cutting the Black Knights' lead to 5-4.
Again, however, RFA answered, scoring four straight goals to end the quarter. Four minutes after Defren trimmed the deficit to one, Carmen Orton pushed a shot past Mac Fitzgerald to make it 6-4.
With 2:24 left in the quarter, Dominick Gratch sniped one just under the crossbar, extending the lead to 7-4. A quick sequence off the faceoff resulted in another RFA goal just seven seconds later, with Orton finishing off the sequence to make it 8-4.
Orton completed his hat trick by ripping a shot off the post and in with 23 seconds left in the quarter, sending the Black Knights to the fourth with a 9-4 lead.
The goals kept coming early in the fourth for RFA, with McCormick scoring on a man advantage and Logan Waterman picking up a rebound in close and executing a nifty move to tuck the ball home.
Cooper Fitzgerald scored his second goal on a hard shot with 4:48 left, cutting the Black Knight lead to 11-5. Dylan Dunsmoor ripped a shot through traffic just 37 seconds later, cutting the Bucs' deficit to five with 4:11 remaining.
Gratch scored his second goal with 2:32 to play, extending RFA's lead back to six. With 11 seconds left, Cooper Fitzgerald forced a shot home to make it 12-7, but that would be the game's final goal.
Hunt and Orton each had four points (three goals, one assist) for RFA, with McCormick adding three goals. Gratch scored twice and added an assist, while Waterman had a goal and an assist. Robert Fanning Jr. also picked up an assist for the Black Knights.
Defren and Cooper Fitzgerald each recorded hat tricks, with three goals apiece for the Bucs. Dunsmoor rounded out the goal-scoring, with Jack O'Leary picking up two assists and Gavin Mills adding one.
Oswego (0-3) will be back in action Monday, with a 1 p.m. road contest against Auburn.
Check Tuesday's edition of The Palladium-Times for a full game story.
