Recap: Oswego baseball wins back-and-forth game vs. Mexico

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity baseball team survived a back-and-forth affair with Mexico on Friday, taking the lead on Jeff Thompson's safety squeeze in the top of the seventh and holding on for an eventual 7-5 win.
"The fact that we've been in these close games, I think there is a confidence with our pitchers and our defense," said Oswego head coach John Finch. "Now, hopefully the bats are starting to figure it out ... I think we were a little more aggressive and had a little more, I refer to it as, 'want to'. It seemed like there was a little bit more of that today, and there's some results to show for it too."
Mexico took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, when Dawson Cory hit a ground ball that allowed Johnathan Greeno to score from first. The Bucs were able to tie the score in the third, thanks to some heads-up baserunning by freshman Tom Kirwan.
With Kirwan at third and one out, Billy Waterbury popped out in foul territory near the first base dugout. With the pitcher and catcher both converging to make the play, home plate was unoccupied, and Kirwan tagged up before scoring to tie the game.
The Tigers immediately got the run back, however, with an RBI single from Evan Lenhart giving Mexico a 2-1 lead.
But the Bucs bounced back, plating a pair in the fourth inning to take the lead. Oswego starter Andrew Paura helped himself, driving in Preston Norfleet with an RBI single, tying the game. Two batters later, Kirwan ripped a base hit into the outfield, scoring Paura to give the Bucs a 3-2 lead.
The lead was pushed to two runs in the fifth after an error allowed Norfleet to score, and another RBI single for Paura gave the Bucs a 5-2 lead.
Mexico wasn't done yet, however. The first three batters all reached base in the sixth, and a walk to Adan Pluff drove in a run, cutting the lead to two. That spelled the end of the day on the mound for Paura, but early in the next at-bat, a pitch from Matt Krul got to the backstop, allowing another run to score.
Pluff eventually advanced to third, and an RBI fielder's choice from Jacob Poissant drove home the left fielder, tying the game at five. Krul got a strikeout to end the inning, and followed up by giving the Bucs a big spark in the seventh.
With one out, Krul laced a double into the left-center gap, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position. He advanced to third on a single by Norfleet, and the next batter, Thompson, dropped a perfect bunt down the first-base line, allowing Krul to score on the safety squeeze.
Already with a 6-5 lead, Oswego still had more life offensively. A pickoff attempt at third got away and into left, allowing Norfleet to advance home and extending the lead to two.
Krul got a flyout and a strikeout to start the bottom half of the seventh, and worked around a two-out single from Greeno, getting an foul pop-up to end the game and seal a 7-5 win for the Bucs.
Mexico head coach Tyler Stever said the loss was a "letdown" for the Tigers, noting the team struggled at times defensively.
"We were really up for the game," said Stever. "Obviously, we were hoping we would've made the routine plays."
Paura was 3-3 at the plate with two RBIs for Oswego, while Kirwan was 1-4 with an RBI. Norfleet went 2-4, Waterbury and Thompson each had RBIs, while Brett Harriott, Krul, and Owen Sincavage all added base hits.
Paura threw 5.1 innings on the mound, allowing five runs. He struck out nine batters and walked one. Krul threw the final 1.2 innings, earning the win in relief.
Poissant went 2-4 with an RBI for Mexico, with Cory going 1-4 with an RBI. Lenhart added an RBI single, while Johnathan Greeno added a base hit.
Dubois threw 6.1 innings, allowing six runs while striking out 10 batters. Evan Caroccio recorded the final two outs for the Tigers, allowing a run.
Oswego (5-5) will host Central Square at 4:30 p.m. on May 2, while Mexico (2-7) will play at Jordan-Elbridge at 4:30 p.m. on May 3.
"We've got two away games next week, and then we've got a stretch of seven home games," Stever said. "We're just excited to get after it. ... We're really hoping to take both of those and then go into that home stretch looking to make a run at sectionals."
