Recap: Fulton softball celebrates senior night with win over Syracuse

FULTON — The Fulton varsity softball team ended their season on a high note Friday, celebrating its five seniors with an 11-2 victory over Syracuse City at home.
The Red Raiders have five seniors: Lydia Mirabito, Reagan LaPage, Lyndsey Warner, Annyka Halligan, and Liz Chrisman.
LaPage said the senior ceremony "meant a lot".
"I've been playing for a really long time, and everybody together and celebrating that, it was amazing," said LaPage.
Mirabito echoed this, saying the team is "like my family," something LaPage also mentioned.
"We're a family, you know?" LaPage said. "Every game we say family at the end, and that's what we are. We come together."
Head coach Derek Lyons said the seniors "mean a lot" to the Red Raider squad.
"They've been here for a long time," said Lyons. "They've been through a rough patch. These guys have been around for COVID, we missed a season. ... I'll remember these guys for their silliness, and just their ability to have fun no matter the situation."
Syracuse opened the scoring in the top of the first, with Kana Archer lacing a two-out double into right-center, eventually scoring on an infield error. Fulton responded quickly, however, plating three runs in the bottom half.
The first two batters both reached via error, with Mirabito driving a ball up the middle for an RBI single, tying the game. The next batter, Riley Kempston, grounded to short, scoring another run, and Mirabito eventually crossed the plate after a passed ball, giving the Red Raiders a 3-1 lead.
Another two-out error in the second allowed Syracuse to get a run back, but Fulton again had a response.
Laura Bartlett reached on an error to start the bottom of the third, eventually scoring on another RBI groundout by Kempston. In the fourth, an RBI groundout by Warner drove home another run, and a groundout by pitcher Emma Spaulding scored yet another run. Halligan, who was hit by a pitch, came around to score after a wild pitch, extending the Red Raiders' lead to 7-2.
Spaulding found a rhythm on the mound, and Fulton broke the game wide open in the bottom of the sixth.
After consecutive walks opened the inning, Halligan singled to drive home a run, making it 8-2. A passed ball allowed Grace Dempsey to score, with an RBI single by Kempston extended the lead to 10-2.
Spaulding came around to score on another ball to the backstop, giving Fulton an 11-2 lead. The 8th-grade pitcher worked a quick 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, locking up a nine-run victory for the Red Raiders.
Mirabito was 1-4 with an RBI, while Warner went 1-2 with an RBI. LaPage went 1-4 and Halligan had an RBI single, while Kempston had a base hit and three RBIs. Spaulding and Bella Maliszewski both added base hits for the Red Raiders.
Spaulding threw all seven innings, allowing two unearned runs. She struck out five batters and walked one, allowing just two hits.
The win marks the end of the season for Fulton. Lyons said he thanked the team after the game, noting that the Red Raiders will take away the "love for each other".
"I think they'll definitely take away their love for each other, and the love for being a family," Lyons said. "I think they used that word a few times. Those things are huge.
"It's not just what they do on the softball field, it's the other things. And the things they do here as well. It's good to have a nice final goodbye. We're going to see each other on Tuesday, we're having a pizza party. But this is the last time they play on this field, so it was nice just to say goodbye, and we appreciate everything."
For a full game story, check Tuesday's edition of The Palladium-Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.