Recap: Fulton girls lacrosse wins regional title, advances to state semis

ITHACA — With one state playoff game already under their belts, the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team entered Saturday with "confidence."
And the Red Raiders turned that confidence into a trip to the state semifinals, defeating Johnson City (Section IV) 13-5 in the Class C regional championship on Saturday.
"It's crazy," said head coach Brandon Weaver of advancing to the semifinals. "We're happy. We feel like we're playing good at the right time, and we're going to continue to build off this. Anything can happen when you get to this point."
"I think (the first regional game) gave us a lot of confidence, actually," said senior Makenzie Miner. "We've been playing really well as a team, and I think it's great where we've come from."
Fulton wasted no time setting the tone, scoring twice in the opening minute. Carleigh Patterson found Mya Carroll in front for the game's first goal just 31 seconds in, with Patterson finishing a free-position chance 22 seconds later.
"The momentum helped a lot, the draws, everything," said Patterson of the start. "Getting off to a good start is always good."
Anna Bednarz found Carroll and Addy Pickard in front for consecutive goals, making it 4-0 before the sophomore finished one herself, curling around the net to give the Red Raiders an early five-goal lead.
"Yeah, the energy was definitely there," said senior Courtney Bednarz of the team's start. "As a whole team, we were definitely hyped that we won sectionals, and we just want to keep going as far as we can and working our hardest."
Patterson beat a defender off a screen and finished to make it 6-0, with a free-position chance for Carroll leading to another Fulton goal and a Johnson City timeout.
Anna Bednarz added her second goal with eight minutes left in the half, and Carroll tucked home her fourth goal before the break, giving the Red Raiders a 9-0 advantage at halftime.
Less than two minutes into the second half, Carroll added another goal, stretching Fulton's lead to 10. Johnson City still had life, however, with Emma McCaffrey finishing a free-position chance to get the Wildcats on the board with 16 minutes remaining.
Fulton senior Bella Cary found Anna Bednarz in front for a quick response, pushing the lead back to ten, but Johnson City added goals by Sydney Majewski, Makenzie Lombardini, and Shelby Pepper to trim the deficit to seven goals with under six minutes left.
"We knew they weren't going to go away," Weaver said of the second half. "We came out a little flat (in the second half). ... But we're happy to get the win."
And the Red Raiders answered, with consecutive goals by Patterson making it 13-4 with four minutes to play. A late free-position chance from Pepper wrapped up the scoring, as the Red Raiders watched the final minutes tick away in a 13-5 victory.
With the win, Fulton (15-6) advances to play the winner of the Section V vs. Section VI regional championship in next Friday's state semifinals at SUNY Cortland.
"It's really exciting," said Courtney Bednarz of advancing. "I'm really proud of our team as a whole. ... I'm just hoping we can continue to go further and further, and keep up the momentum."
"It's a great feeling," added Miner.
After having just one day of practice between each regional game, the Red Raiders will now have five days between the regional championship and Friday's state semifinal.
"We're feeling good," said Weaver. "Our momentum has been continuing to build. Offensively, I think we're really coming together at the right time, as the season progressed. ... We're going to be ready."
See Tuesday's Palladium-Times for a full game story.
