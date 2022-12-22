Noah Ratcliff SBS Super

Noah Ratcliff drives the No. 73 car in the Small-Block Super division at Oswego Speedway.

 Bob Clark photo

OSWEGO — Since Oswego Speedway’s reopening in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the track has seen a youth movement in all three of its racing divisions. One of those up-and-coming drivers is Oswego High School graduate Noah Ratcliff, who has his sights set on the Small-Block Super track championship in 2023.

Starting as a rookie in 2021, Ratcliff has already amassed 12 top-five finishes in the division, with finishes of fourth and second in the championship standings. The former kart racer is looking for continued progress next season.

