Oswego’s Jose Ramos Jr. (behind) tries to throw Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy’s Mathew Fallon during a match on Wednesday. Ramos won by fall at 5:05 for the Bucs’ lone pin of the contest.
OSWEGO — Jose Ramos was the lone winner in the Oswego varsity wrestling team’s 67-6 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Wednesday.
In the 132-pound weight class, Ramos and JD/CBA’s Mathew Fallon were scoreless heading into the third period, with neither wrestler taking the advantage in the tightly-contested battle.
Ramos finally got Fallon on his back, and won by pin at 5:05 to give Oswego six points in the match.
Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez (138 pounds) almost made it through the entire three periods, as well. JD/CBA’s Nathan Finn had a 13-2 lead late in the final period, but secured the pin at 5:56 over Gonzalez to close out the overall match.
The match started in the 145-pound weight class, and JD/CBA’s Chris Grosso led 4-0 going into the second period. Grosso won the match over Oswego’s John DelConte with a pin at 3:50 to take the early 6-0 overall lead.
At 152 pounds, Sean Cavanaugh (JD/CBA) got off to a fast start and didn’t look back against Theodore Gosier. Cavanaugh picked up five near-falls and won by technical fall 15-0 over Gosier at 1:19. JD/CBA led 11-0 after the win.
JD/CBA picked up a forfeit win in the 160-pound weight class to go up 17-0.
Garret Pickens (172 pounds) initially went up 2-0, but Donald Money scored four unanswered points with a reversal and a takedown to go up 4-2. While Pickens got a few more points for escapes, Money tacked on a trio of takedowns in the third period to win in an 11-7 decision. After the decision win, JD/CBA led 20-0.
In the 189-pound weight class, Ben Paul went up 2-0 with a takedown in the opening frame before winning by fall at 1:19 over Hayden Sanders, giving JD/CBA a 26-0 advantage.
JD-CBA won the next five weight classes by forfeit (215, 285, 102, 110 and 118) to allow the team to climb up to a 56-0 lead.
Thomas Cooney (126 pounds) gave JD/CBA another five points with a 15-0 technical fall win over Max Steiger at 2:16. Cooney tacked on a pair of takedowns and four near falls, plus an escape, to win the technical fall. JD/CBA led 61-0.
That set up the final two matches in the 132- and 138-pound weight classes, where Ramos earned Oswego six points and Nathan Finn got six points for JD/CBA to close out the 67-6 score.
Oswego hosts Holland Patent on Dec. 28 at Laker Hall at Oswego State.
