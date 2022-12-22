Jose Ramos vs. JD/CBA

Oswego’s Jose Ramos Jr. (behind) tries to throw Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy’s Mathew Fallon during a match on Wednesday. Ramos won by fall at 5:05 for the Bucs’ lone pin of the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Jose Ramos was the lone winner in the Oswego varsity wrestling team’s 67-6 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Wednesday.

In the 132-pound weight class, Ramos and JD/CBA’s Mathew Fallon were scoreless heading into the third period, with neither wrestler taking the advantage in the tightly-contested battle.

