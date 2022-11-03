FULTON — After another dominating performance, the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team is heading back to the Section III Class A championship match.
The top-seeded Red Raiders (16-0) defeated fourth-seeded Oswego 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 on Wednesday in a semifinal match at G. Ray Bodley High School. They will face Jamesville-DeWitt in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Chittenango High School.
J-D beat Central Square 3-1 on Wednesday.
After somewhat of a slow start to the match, the Raiders got in a groove and took away any hope the Buccaneers might have had for an upset.
“I think we really came together today and showed our true skill,” Fulton senior setter Sydney Sachel said. “We just played amazing. We really put it all out there.”
Sachel collected 24 assists to go along with two aces, five kills, and nine digs for Fulton.
Other leaders for the Raiders included Natalie Frost (16 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs), Addison Pickard (3 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 12 digs), Ellie Parkhurst (1 assist, 2 digs), Madison Baum (3 kills, 2 digs), Riley Kempston (3 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs), Calie Shepard (1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs), and Bella Bogardus (1 assist, 5 digs).
Fulton coach Jessica Frost attributed her team’s slow start to the long break since the team’s last match. She said once the Raiders got in a groove, they were all right.
“I think our serving was really on point tonight,” the coach said. “We had some girls who were really serving well.”
One of those was Pickard, whose hard served helped turn a 10-8 first-game deficit into a 15-10 advantage, sending the Raiders on their way for a chance to defend their sectional title.
That rally was necessary because Oswego (7-11) charged out at the start and seized the early momentum. Vanessa Ferlito served an ace to open the game. A few points later, Ferlito set up a kill by Monae Fenty for a 3-2 Buccaneer lead. A kill by Olivia Spath and another Fenty kill off a Halia Trapasso assist made it 9-6 for the visitors.
“I thought we started out great. I thought we were on fire and then we kind of fizzled in the second game,” Oswego coach Tom Grover said. “We had to get out of that state and keep fighting back. Toward the end they fought back, but we dug ourselves such a big hole. We had a good game plan. We had everything set up the way we wanted. We just came up a little bit short.”
Oswego’s lead was 10-8 after a Fulton hit found the net. But then Sachel, the savvy senior, got the serve back for Fulton. Instead of hitting a set, she surprised the Bucs by sending the ball over the net, and it found the floor for the point. She did that on a few occasions in the match, with great success.
When Pickard started serving, Fulton grabbed control. She had the Bucs on their heels with her hard, pinpoint serves. Natalie Frost nailed a couple of kills during the rally as the Raiders took a 15-10 lead.
Oswego tried to recover, but Fulton rolled the rest of the game. A Sachel ace and a Pickard kill put the Raiders in position to end the game, and Frost’s tip to an open area notched the final point in a 25-18 victory.
Fulton sprinted out to a 5-0 lead in the second game as Pickard had two aces in that run. Kempston and Sachel also contributed strong serving in the game, while Frost and Shepard were among those with forceful kills. A spike by Frost ended the 25-9 Fulton victory.
A couple of aces by Riley King helped Oswego take an 8-4 lead in the third game. An ace by Shepard got Fulton moving in the right direction, and the Raiders took the lead for good when Baum scored on successive putbacks of short balls to make it 10-8. The Raiders kept putting away accurate sets by Sachel to widen the margin, and hard serves by Trapasso and Baum earned late points in the 25-13 triumph.
Although his team fell victim to Fulton’s overall depth, experience, and talent, Oswego coach Grover said he was proud of his team’s effort this season.
“I’m proud of them. We overcame a lot of injuries this year. We had a lot of young players. We only had three seniors this year. To do what we did and get to where we are, we’re super happy,” Grover said.
Coach Frost said the Raiders earned a nice victory in their final home match of the season.
“It was kind of emotional for some of them, obviously the seniors,” Coach Frost said. “It was just a fun experience, and that’s what you want for the girls.”
Fulton now looks to defend its Section III Class A crown against Jamesville-DeWitt.
“I think that if we play like how we’ve been playing, we’re going to take it,” Sachel said.
