Oswego hits the ball

Oswego’s Kaelyn Cisson (left) hits the ball over the net as Fulton’s Sydney Sachel (1) and Calie Shepard (16) react during Wednesday’s Section III Class A semifinal volleyball match at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School. Fulton swept the Bucs, 3-0.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — After another dominating performance, the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team is heading back to the Section III Class A championship match.

The top-seeded Red Raiders (16-0) defeated fourth-seeded Oswego 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 on Wednesday in a semifinal match at G. Ray Bodley High School. They will face Jamesville-DeWitt in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Chittenango High School. 

