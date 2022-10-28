At the snap of a play on offense for the Fulton varsity football team are Johnathan Clohecy (13), Will Patterson (11), Dykel Ruscitto (21), Tyler Mills (10), and Sam Cotton (2). Fulton defeated Nottingham 53-14 on Thursday to advance to the Independent League Division 1 championship game.
FULTON — Scoring three times late in the second quarter without running a play from scrimmage, the Fulton varsity football team cruised past visiting Nottingham 53-14 Thursday in an Independent League Division 1 semifinal game.
The top-seeded Red Raiders (8-0) will host second-seeded Central Square at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Division 1 title game. Central Square beat Fowler 47-8 in Thursday’s other semifinal game.
Fulton was already in control of the game, leading 21-8, when its defense and special teams turned the game into a rout.
After the Raiders’ Michael Abdallah sacked Nottingham quarterback Qaadir Betts at the Bulldogs’ 2-yard line, Betts set up to punt the ball. His punt hit one of his teammates, and Fulton’s Johnathan Clohecy recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
Fulton kicked off and on Nottingham’s second play from scrimmage, a Betts pass was picked off by Konner Moody and returned 40 yards to paydirt. Will Patterson’s extra-point kick made it 34-8 with 2:46 left in the second quarter.
Nottingham failed to pick up a first down on its next possession, and the Bulldogs’ punt was returned by Sam Cotton 50 yards for a touchdown. Cotton was nearly tackled around the Nottingham 20-yard line, but amazingly kept his balance, cut back to the middle of the field and ran into the end zone. Patterson’s kick made it 41-8.
Nottingham’s final possession of the first half ended with an interception by Cotton.
Fulton scored on its first drive in the third quarter, but not before tempers flared in the middle of the drive. Fulton’s Dykel Ruscitto gained 25 yards on a run and was tackled out of bounds by a Nottingham player. The play was followed by considerable pushing and shoving by multiple players. The Bulldogs were penalized for the tackle out of bounds, and each team had one player ejected from the game.
After a conversation between the referee and the head coaches and a delay of several minutes, play resumed. Cooler heads prevailed the rest of the way.
The Raiders’ drive continued and was capped by Patterson’s 1-yard QB sneak to make it 47-8 with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
The teams traded TDs in the fourth quarter. Nottingham’s Curtis Dennis scored on a 66-yard catch and run from a Jahari Kaigler pass. Fulton got a 17-yard TD run by Moody in the final minute to make the final score 53-14.
In the first quarter, it looked like the game would be more closely contested. Fulton’s Alex Crisafulli intercepted a pass to give the home team possession at the Nottingham 36-yard line. A 30-yard keeper by Patterson led to Cotton’s 3-yard TD run with 8:44 left in the first quarter, and it was 7-0.
Nottingham scored on the ensuing possession.
Betts connected on a few passes to march the Bulldogs down the field. He capped the drive with a 22-yard TD toss to Malachi McCurty, and found him again for the two-point conversion and an 8-7 lead.
The Bulldogs’ lead didn’t last long. Cotton returned the kickoff 80 yards for a score and a 14-8 Fulton advantage with 5:39 left in the opening quarter.
Later in the quarter, a Cotton interception led to another Raider touchdown. Patterson found Mills deep along the right sideline. Mills broke a tackle and took it to the house to complete a 37-yard scoring play. Patterson’s kick made it 21-8.
That set the stage for Fulton’s explosion of three touchdowns in the final 3:09 of the half, putting the game away.
