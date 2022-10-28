Fulton football semifinals

At the snap of a play on offense for the Fulton varsity football team are Johnathan Clohecy (13), Will Patterson (11), Dykel Ruscitto (21), Tyler Mills (10), and Sam Cotton (2). Fulton defeated Nottingham 53-14 on Thursday to advance to the Independent League Division 1 championship game. 

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — Scoring three times late in the second quarter without running a play from scrimmage, the Fulton varsity football team cruised past visiting Nottingham 53-14 Thursday in an Independent League Division 1 semifinal game.

The top-seeded Red Raiders (8-0) will host second-seeded Central Square at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Division 1 title game. Central Square beat Fowler 47-8 in Thursday’s other semifinal game.

