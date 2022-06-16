Partly cloudy skies this morning. Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
BREWERTON — Friday will be Family Autograph Night at Brewerton Speedway.
Thompson & Johnson Equipment Company will present the racing program. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Morabito Four-Cylinders.
During intermission, fans will be able to come down trackside to get up close to all the racecars and meet their favorite drivers for pictures, autographs, hero cards, and driver giveaways.
Chris Hile, winner of two straight Brewerton races in the Big-Block Modifieds, holds the lead in the track’s point standings over Larry Wight.
The Brewerton points leaders in the other divisions are Amy Holland in the Sportsman class, Mike Mullen in the Mod Lites, and Damien Bechler in the Four-Cylinders.
Here’s a look at the leaders in points in each division at Brewerton.
Modifieds: 1. Chris Hile (280), 2. Larry Wight (256), 3. Max McLaughlin (244), 4. Jimmy Phelps (223), 5. Ron Davis III (212).
