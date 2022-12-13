OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend.
The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.
Raby’s first game was against Lysander, which eventually resulted in a 14-4 win for the Bucs.
Caitlin Culeton and Knox Miller had four goals each in the game, followed by a hat trick from Noah Dawson.
Jax Miller scored twice and Grace Digby recorded a goal for Oswego, as well.
Adelaide Sturick held strong in goal, allowing just four goals in the win.
In Oswego’s second game against local foe Fulton, it was a much tighter game. But goaltender Daniel Mulcahey led Raby’s to a narrow victory.
Jax Miller scored twice and Knox Miller rounded out the scoring for Oswego’s 3-2 win over the Raiders.
Raby’s beat the Rochester 1 team in their third game by a score of 6-2. Dawson had a hat trick. Jax Miller, Knox Miller and Caitlin Culeton all recorded goals, as well. Savannah Johnson fended off Rochester 1 in net, allowing just two goals.
Closing out the preliminary games, Raby’s defeated the Rochester 3 team. Jax and Knox Miller continued their scoring ways, scoring five goals each in the game. Dawson also had a multi-goal game posting two goals.
Culeton, Samantha Greeney and Sturick rounded out the scoring. Johnson posted another win in net for the Bucs.
The four wins secured a spot in the championship game for Raby’s, where they faced the Good Guys Barbershop Mite team from Oswego.
Jax Miller, Knox Miller (2), Digby, Dawson (2) and Sturick all scored for Raby’s in the championship game. Johnson made several key saves in net for Raby’s.
Ultimately, Raby’s fell 8-7 to Good Guys, but took home second place in the tournament.
Raby’s is led by head coach Christian Sturick, with assistant coaches Derek Harrington, Mark Digby and Jake Mulcahey.
