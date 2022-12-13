Raby's Ace Home Center team

The Raby’s Ace Home Center Mite team took second place in the Blue division, falling to the Good Guys Barbershop team in the championship game, 8-7. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Raby’s Ace Home Center mite hockey team from the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place in the Mite Before Christmas tournament over the weekend.

The Bucs’ offense was key in their success before advancing to the championship game.

