OSWEGO — Raby’s Ace Home Center of Oswego has signed on as a major sponsor of veteran driver Lou LeVea Jr. and the WFO Motorsports supermodified team.
LeVea Jr., who has a podium finish in each of the past two seasons, said he is happy to welcome Raby’s on board their family operation, owned by Todd and Marion Naramore.
As part of the partnership, the No. 83 supermodified will also be displayed for at least one of the Wednesday “Cruise into Raby’s” car shows, with a date to be announced.
“We really want to thank Rob (Raby) and Raby’s Ace Home Center for coming on board and we are excited to have them with us as part of our efforts this year,” said LeVea Jr. “Our team is also looking forward to making at least one appearance with the super at Raby’s for a Wednesday cruise night this summer.”
A second-generation driver, LeVea finished 2022 with a heat race win, a third-place finish in the Jim Shampine Memorial, and several top-10 finishes. Piloting a former Otto Sitterly Hawk Chassis, LeVea Jr. has grown into a frontrunner throughout the last few seasons.
With the support of Raby’s Ace Home Center, LeVea Jr. will once again campaign the No. 83 for the full Oswego Speedway Novelis Supermodified slate, as well as for all three of John Nicotra’s Winged Super Challenge shows on June 3, July 1, and Aug. 12.
Raby’s Ace Home Center is located at 247 Washington Blvd. in Oswego.
The Oswego Speedway season will begin May 27.
The program will include the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds, the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 30-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.