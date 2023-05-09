Oswego girls lacrosse seniors

The Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team recognized its seven seniors before the Bucs' 13-6 win over Syracuse City on Tuesday. Pictured, from left, are Carolena Canale, Emily Conzone, Emma Burger, Allyson Bruns, Mia Fierro, Addyson St. Onge and Kaelyn Cisson. 

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Senior Night is bittersweet for Oswego varsity girls lacrosse coach Ted Beers.

This year’s senior class for the Bucs — which features Allyson Bruns, Emma Burger, Carolena Canale, Kaelyn Cisson, Emily Conzone, Mia Fierro and Addyson St. Onge — had the goal to get more wins than in previous seasons.

Recommended for you