OSWEGO — Senior Night is bittersweet for Oswego varsity girls lacrosse coach Ted Beers.
This year’s senior class for the Bucs — which features Allyson Bruns, Emma Burger, Carolena Canale, Kaelyn Cisson, Emily Conzone, Mia Fierro and Addyson St. Onge — had the goal to get more wins than in previous seasons.
Oswego’s done just that, earning its 10th victory of the year after topping Syracuse City, 13-6, on Tuesday.
But for Beers, he’s known some of the seniors since they were in elementary school.
“It’s always hard, especially as a coach,” Beers said. “The girls have pushed themselves to get better. … Now it’s time to push to the finish. I think they’re doing a good job of that.”
After the Senior Night festivities ended before the start of the game, the Bucs had no problem pushing the pace of the game, quickly scoring two goals in the opening four minutes. Both goals saw Fierro at the top of the arc find a cutting Kylie Fritton in the slot, who then hit the back of the net.
Oswego scored six unanswered goals to begin the game, three of which featured the Fierro-Fritton connection. After Fierro scored her own goal to put the Bucs up 3-0, Cora Shiel put her name on the scoreboard after a free-position shot at the top of the arc.
Then Fierro, from below the goal line, found Fritton again in the slot to give the Bucs a 5-0 advantage. Fierro scored a few minutes later after running in from midfield before Syracuse finally got a goal back when Alayna Wood ran in from the top of the arc.
Oswego got the last goal of the half when Mia Fierro picked up a ground ball near midfield and ran in close to net, scoring with 3:08 left in the half to put the Bucs up 7-1.
“Kylie and Mia seeing each other the entire game was great. That connection has been nice to have and nice to see, and clearly it was on display tonight,” Beers said. “Kylie and Mia put on quite a nice show tonight, which is always especially on Mia’s senior night.”
Syracuse started to cut into the deficit to begin the second half with back-to-back goals in the first five minutes of the frame. Wood scored after she picked up a rebound off the stick of Bruns, followed by Brigid Burns, who ripped a shot from the top of the arc.
Fierro fround Fritton again for the fourth time with 18:28 left. Alaina DiBlasi scored her first goal of the game with a free-position shot from the top of the 8-meter arc with 15:46 left, followed by Fierro who had a similar goal with 13:24 left, giving the Bucs a 10-3 lead.
Syracuse got one back after Nora Burns bounced a shot behind Bruns before DiBlasi found Fritton with 10:53 left in the game. Fritton initially intercepted a pass from Syracuse goaltender Kiley Monroe, then ran in close but Monroe made a nice save with her shin pad. DiBlasi picked up the ball toward the side, and Monroe played aggressively toward the ball. Then DiBlasi fed the ball to Fritton wide open in the slot with no one in the goal to give Oswego an 11-4 advantage.
Wood scored another for Syracuse before Fierro scored again on a free-position shot with 5:14 left in the game. DiBlasi got her second of the night with 4:01 left after running into the low slot with an underhand shot.
Syracuse got the last goal of the contest from Wood, who received a cross-field pass and hit the top of the net.
“The first half was a real good defensive effort overall. The second half, we had some breakdowns and a couple cards here and there, but that’s OK. It went both ways. Both teams had some cards. That’s the sport of lacrosse,” Beers said. “We continue to control the ball very well. We controlled defensively, too, which was great. Offensively, we knocked some time off the clock at the end, took a breather and got some good cutters in there. We had some good shots.”
Fritton led the Bucs with six goals in the contest. Fierro had a 10-point night with five goals and five assists. DiBlasi put up two goals and an assist. Shiel rounded out Oswego’s scoring.
In net, Allyson Bruns made 11 saves — and she also tallied her 100th save on the season during the contest. With all of the milestones hit by multiple players this season, Beers said Tuesday’s game “was just another one to tack up there.”
“Allyson has had an absolutely wonderful year, and we hope that she finishes just as strong as she’s playing right now,” Beers said. “She’s just stepped up. It’s nice to have a senior that’s done that. But the other part of that is on Senior Night, you realize you’re losing that seniority voice next year.”
Oswego (10-4) has just two games left in the regular season: a road game at East Syracuse-Minoa and a home game against Homer. The Bucs travel to the Spartans on Thursday before hosting the Trojans on Saturday.
The Bucs already defeated ESM earlier this year, but Beers said it’s a different feeling going to the Spartans due to their turf conditions, which are a little bouncier than what Oswego is used to on the daily.
“We’ll have to make some adjustments and focus on taking care of the ball, and maybe slowing the game down a little bit,” Beers said.
And after falling to General Brown on Saturday, Beers said it was a game the Bucs had to “get out of their system.”
“But I’d rather get it out of our system when we still have a few games left rather than the last one,” Beers said. “(ESM and Homer are) two games that we certainly have the ability to win as long as we continue to focus like we did tonight.”
