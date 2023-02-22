Oswego Kartway Tyler Thompson

Tyler Thompson and eventual winner Dan Marsden battle for the lead in the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200 at Oswego Kartway in 2022. Oswego will host four events on the PKC tour in 2023.

 Ray Grela photo

FULTON — Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions has announced the formation of the Precision Racing Products Pro Kart Challenge, which will see Pro Clone 360 events at Weedsport Kartway and Oswego Kartway combined to crown an overall champion in 2023.

A total of 11 events will be contested between Weedsport and Oswego with more than $14,000 in guaranteed winnings on the line.

