FULTON — Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions has announced the formation of the Precision Racing Products Pro Kart Challenge, which will see Pro Clone 360 events at Weedsport Kartway and Oswego Kartway combined to crown an overall champion in 2023.
A total of 11 events will be contested between Weedsport and Oswego with more than $14,000 in guaranteed winnings on the line.
“With the help of Dominic Cianfarano and Precision Racing Products, we are in position to combine these Pro Clone 360 events this season with a minimum point fund payout of $1,000 on the table,” said Dan Kapuscinski. “It is our hope to be able to grow this point fund as the year progresses, but as of now we can guarantee $500 to the champion as well as the PKC champion’s trophy and a championship leather jacket, courtesy of Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions.”
Beginning April 29-30 at Weedsport Kartway, the Pro Kart Challenge will run through mid-October, giving Pro Clone 360 racers a solid schedule to plan for this season.
“When it was determined that we would again promote a mini-series at Oswego, it then only made sense to tie in our Pro events with Weedsport,” said Kapuscinski. “Racers can now plan for a calendar of marquee events at two unique facilities that offer great competition and a true challenge, while not having the overwhelming feeling of a weekly grind.”
Weedsport will offer the first three events on the calendar on April 29-30 and June 11, with no less than $1,000 available to win at any event.
Oswego will open on July 7 with a $250-to-win appetizer, before returning to Weedsport on July 23 for $1,500 to win.
From there, racers will focus on the Oswego Kartway, with three consecutive events on Aug. 11, Aug. 31, and Sept. 8. That stretch includes the $750-to-win Kartway Classic and will end with the $1,500-to-win Fall Frenzy 200.
The calendar then closes with three consecutive events at Weedsport on Sept. 17 and Oct. 14-15, culminating with the $2,000-to-win Octoberfest 40.
Drivers will be permitted one drop during the season, with 10 events counting for points. However, the season finale Octoberfest 40 at Weedsport cannot be used as a drop.
