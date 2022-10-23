OSWEGO — The pre-season for the Oswego State men’s hockey team is now over.
The Lakers’ pair of exhibitions ended Saturday with a 6-2 win over the Carleton Place Canadians, a junior hockey program out of the Central Canada Hockey League. Even though Oswego State might be expected to win, head coach Ed Gosek knows a game like this gives the players from Carleton Place a “great experience.”
Before the game, the players could be seen taking in the atmosphere of the arena from their bench by taking plenty of pictures and videos for the memory bank. The two teams hope to play in an exhibition next year as well.
“To their credit, (Carleton Place) has been grinding it out with their league and a tough schedule. They’re good enough to come here. I think they had a great experience … and we appreciate them coming,” Gosek said. “They kept it clean. There were no extracurriculars. They’re a well-coached team. The opportunities we made were because we made them, and I can’t say they were faults or mistakes by (Carleton Place).”
Just 5:27 into the first period, Troy Robillard found Matt McQuade in the slot, getting a quick shot past Carleton Place goalie Joe Chambers. Connor Sleeth picked up the secondary assist. A few minutes later, Garrett Clegg forced a turnover in the offensive zone putting the Lakers on a three-on-zero situation in front of Chambers.
Clegg kept the puck for himself and shot from an angle, getting the puck past Chambers to put Oswego State up 2-0.
Despite the score, Gosek said the first period looked a little slow.
“We were too deliberate and too slow. We didn’t anticipate,” he said. “Our defense played aggressively but overcomplicated things. … Our forwards, they weren’t moving their feet as well as they had been (previously). … But, to their credit, they got better in the second and into the third (periods).”
AJ Ryan picked up a cross-ice pass from Daniel Colabufo with 8:20 left in the second period, with Trent Grimshaw notching an assist on the goal as well.
Carleton Place put itself on the board minutes later after a rush, with Owen Brady shooting a laser to the back of the net past Cal Schell.
Ryan Bunka gave Oswego State a three-goal lead again after a long shot from the blue line that got through traffic, putting the Lakers up 4-1 with 16:47 left in the game. Noah Bull got an assist on the goal.
Another defenseman, Robillard, found the back of the net at 7:01 of the third period. The play started with Tyler Flack skating into the offensive zone, and giving a cross-ice pass to Connor Gatto.
Gatto took a shot that was blocked, Robillard picked up the loose change in front of Chambers, and found the back of the net.
Robillard scored again after a rocket from the blue line that hit the corner of the crossbar and dropped straight down behind the goal line with 10:18 left in the game, putting the Lakers up 6-2.
“Our defense had the mindset of getting up in the rush and they put themselves in areas as the trailer or as the second line of attack to put themselves in a situation for some nice passes,” Gosek said. “We didn’t score a lot off of it, but I thought we were better and created more grade-A chances off the rush than we did last weekend.”
However, Carleton Place got the final goal of the game after Matteo Disipio got a deflection on a slap shot from the point that went over the shoulder of Eric Green with 20.5 seconds left in the game.
Gosek said the goaltending picture for next weekend isn’t any clearer for the coaching staff.
“All of them were over-aggressive. They just wanted to make a save and feel. I don’t want to say they over-played things, but I can’t fault any of them on the goals that were scored,” Gosek said. “The one on Cal is sniped off a line rush, the one there on Green at the end is a nice deflection. I don’t know what else he could’ve done. Nothing is clearer at this point, unfortunately.”
Now things get going for Oswego State. The Lakers have back-to-back matchups on Friday and Saturday at Hobart College followed by Elmira College — teams that both defeated Oswego State last season.
“The guys taking care of themselves (is key). We just got done preaching to them as far as getting their rest. It’s a short turnaround,” Gosek said. “Practice games are over. Come next Friday, we play for keeps.”
