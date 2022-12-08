Several student-athletes received postseason honors in their respective fall sports. More awards will be announced as they become available.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Fulton’s Natalie Frost was named the Section III Class A Player of the Year for girls volleyball.
First-team selections for Class A included Frost and Sydney Sachel (Fulton), and Addison Stepien (Oswego).
Earning second-team honors were Calie Shepard and Maddie Baum from Fulton, and Alexa Kuzawski from Oswego.
Fulton players receiving honorable mentions were Addison Pickard, Riley Kempston, Izabella Bogardus and Ellie Parkhurst. Honorable mentions from Oswego were Riley King, Vanessa Ferlito and Halia Trapasso.
In Class B, Mexico’s Emma Lawler received first-team honors. In Class C, Hannibal’s Sandy Allen was an honorable mention.
BOYS SOCCER
A pair of Fulton soccer players received first-team honors.
In the SCAC Empire Division, Braeden Depoint and Trevor Hendrickson from Futlon got first-team honors.
Connor Tibbits and Ryan Carroll, both of Fulton, earned second-team honors. Oswego’s Austin Symborski also was named to the second-team.
Earning third-team honors were Ian Cady (Oswego), and Vinny Salerno, Karson Conn and Trevor Doty, all of Fulton.
In OHSL Liberty Division I, Mexico’s Brennen McQuown was named to the second team.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
In the SCAC Empire Division, five runners received all-league honors.
Garnering the honor from Oswego included Madeleine Shaver and Kaitlyn Donoghue. From Fulton, the recipients were Joslyn Cantine, Laura Bennett and Harper Ells.
From the OHSL Liberty American Division, Mexico’s Aubrey Harrington earned all-league honors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Two area girls soccer players were named to their respective all-section teams.
In Class A, Fulton’s Mya Carroll was named all-section.
In Class B, Mexico’s Grace O’Gorman earned the honor.
GIRLS TENNIS
Madison Delano picked up second-team honors in the SCAC Empire Division for girls tennis.
Oswego’s Allyson Bruns was an honorable mention.
In the OHSL Liberty American Division, Mexico’s Juliana Smith was named to the first-team all-league. Ella Blunt and Anita Druce both earned second-team honors.
