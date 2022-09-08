Port City Seniors men’s bowling to begin Sept. 19 Sep 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — The Port City Senior men’s bowling league is set to begin on Sept. 19. There will be a league meeting beforehand, at 10 a.m. Any interested new teams or individual bowlers are welcome. For more information, contact Lighthouse Lanes at 315-342-2695. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now County COVID report: Positive cases continue to fall Oswego Common Council discusses water assistance program Local author’s new book reflects on historic snowstorms of CNY Curtis Manor hosting first Apple Fest Latest e-Edition September 8, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarket House sale now a ‘done deal’ with Ed Alberts purchasing the propertyPopeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in OswegoFrom a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in OswegoLaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder IslandFahnestock eager to start new administrative role at alma materSheriff’s Office investigating death of teenagers in MVAQue Sera, Sera: Wade’sStaying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego HealthState Police investigating fatal shooting in HastingsScott A. Fitzgerald Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, heat and water included. $810 a month FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Cars 2005 KEYSTONE -Everest - 5th Wheel Camper - Model 343L BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs CORNELL COOPERATIVE Extension of Oswego County is currently hiring. We Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
