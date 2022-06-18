Ponzi records hole-in-one at Oswego Country Club STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSWEGO — Joe Ponzi recorded a hole-in-one at the fourth hole of Oswego Country Club on Wednesday. Ponzi used a five-hybrid from a distance of 170 yards. The feat was witnessed by Dr. Sadhir Guthikonda, Bob Mulcahey, and Hugh Cloonan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton police, fire departments now active on Neighbors public safety app Latest e-Edition June 18, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Middle School student pronounced dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentSchroeppel man dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentWilliam Mecum appointed as new principal of Fairgrieve ElementaryOPD asks for help identifying people after thefts on Mitchell StreetLawsuit dismissal in Cahill building case upheld by appeals court‘We’re rethinking how we do business’Oswego County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teenFCSD appoints director of early childhood educationJune (Gehm) TryonJohn W. Mincher Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDNeed two strongindividuals, Outdoorsmindset. To work onauquculture fish bait DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.