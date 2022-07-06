OSWEGO — The Police opened the Oswego Little League Majors Division playoffs with a first-round win over the Firefighters on Tuesday, scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 23-10 victory.
Firefighters struck first, in the top of the first, after Abraham Mays came across to score. Will Peterson singled and scored in the frame, giving Firefighters a 2-0 lead.
Police were able to quickly strike back, however, with a two-run single by Logan Cavellier bringing home both Easton Broadwell and Emmet Searor to tie the game. Payton Frey, Brody Burdick, and Michael Johnston all earned RBIs in the inning, and an RBI single by Kaleb Farden capped off what was an 11-run frame.
Police kept adding on to the lead, with an RBI single by Cavellier in the second scoring Johnston. Farden drove home a pair of runners with a double, and eventually came around to score, extending the lead to 15-2.
The home team tacked on more in the third inning, with an RBI single by Easton Broadwell scoring Frey. Burdick and Cavellier both added runs, and Carter Galletta tripled to drive home two more runs, pushing the Police’s lead to 21-2.
The Firefighters wouldn’t go down easy, however, responding with six runs of their own in the fourth. Cole Conzone and Max Clarke both reached base and came around to score, while James Baker walked and eventually scored. A double steal saw Grant Smith swipe home, while runs by Nate Chetney and Peterson made it 21-8.
Police got two runs back in the bottom half of the fourth, with an RBI double by Broadwell scoring Jack Dewey. Broadwell came all the way around and scored after a misplay in the field, adding another run and making the score 23-8.
The Firefighters added runs by Conzone and Clarke in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to 23-10, but the game was called due to darkness at the end of the half-inning.
For Police, Broadwell was 3-3 with a double, two singles, two RBIs, and five runs scored. Cavellier was 2-2 with a pair of singles, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Farden had a double, a single, three RBIs, and three runs, while Galletta added a two-run triple. Searor had a single and two runs scored, while Frey, Burdick, and Johnston had an RBI and two runs. Dewey also scored a run for the Police.
Frey threw 3.1 innings on the mound, striking out six batters. Burdick recorded a strikeout on the mound, while J.J. Greene pitched the final 1.1 frames with three punchouts.
For Firefighters, Peterson had a single and two runs scored, while Mays added a single and a run. Conzone had an RBI and two runs, while Clarke also scored two runs. Chetney, Baker, and Smith all added runs for the Firefighters.
Conzone recorded an out on the mound, a strikeout. Mays tossed 3.2 frames on the hill, recording seven strikeouts.
With the win, the Police advanced to face Vona’s, the #1-seed in the playoffs, at Lagoe Field on Wednesday. See Friday’s Pall-Times for coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.