Adam Pierson

Adam Pierson looks to make steady improvement in his sophomore season with the Super DIRTcar Series, starting at the DIRTcar Nationals in February.

 Noah Watts photo

BARBERVILLE, Fla. — After a successful rookie season on the Super DIRTcar Series that included two top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes, Adam Pierson is just getting started.

The East Corinth, Vermont native took detailed notes on his rookie season experiences and intends to put it all to use in 2023.

