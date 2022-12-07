ERIE, Pa. — A former Phoenix High School soccer standout has continued to garner some recognition at the collegiate level.
Emilie Hilliard, a senior defender on the Gannon University women’s soccer team, was named to the Academic All-America Second Team by the College Sports Communicators.
Hilliard, who started in all 23 games for the Golden Knights this season, has a 4.0 grade-point average as a biology major. She also has minors in pre-med, chemistry, and health care ethics and philosophy.
Gannon’s press release noted she has completed 153 credits.
A captain for this year’s team, Hilliard led a defense that limited opponents to just 19 goals all season. The Golden Knights (15-4-4, 11-1-4 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) advanced to the PSAC Championship, but fell to West Chester University, 3-0. The Golden Knights hosted the tournament.
Gannon also hosted the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional. The Golden Knights defeated Fairmount State 3-0, but fell to Kutztown, 1-0, in the regional semifinal.
Hilliard scored one goal for Gannon this season, and appeared in 42 games in her career, starting in 30 of them. She finished her career with one goal, one assist and nine shots on goal.
On top of being named Second Team All-American, Hilliard was named to the Academic All-District team by the CSC, and was awarded the PSAC Women’s Soccer Champion Scholar for the second year in a row. She’s been named a PSAC Scholar-Athlete three times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.