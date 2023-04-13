Phoenix’s Hall named to NESCAC All-Academic Team Apr 13, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON — Emily Hall of Phoenix was recently named to the 2023 New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) winter All-Academic Team for women’s basketball. The recognition honors sophomores, juniors, and seniors who have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher. Hamilton’s women’s basketball team finished its season with an overall record of 12-11, reaching the NESCAC quarterfinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Panel lacks votes to approve money for Harborfest Latest e-Edition April 13, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFive Oswego County school districts listed among the top 10 in CNY for homeless students during 2021-22SNAX caters to those with a taste for the unusualOswego native wins $7,500 on “Jeopardy!”Cody Backus sentenced to 18 years to life for murderDemocrat to run for open Oswego council seatBarbara ‘Barb’ J. DulinCounty might give workers $2,500: stipend is intended to reimburse them for COVID-19 expensesCarl K. WalrathCops: Hastings man used another person’s identity to access child pornNorma Louise Donovan DeAmbra Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes Joy 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking ssi����|��|&��!�p��@��<��a8;��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p�a8HW��A�a<���DK��A`�aL�aH;�|�&W����T,A����8,@� HX�A�a<��a@HU1�A��@��t,A� ��xH`%�A�atHTـA��t8!��|� �|�����N� C�$*StringBuffer.ReplaceAll%%oss����|��|&��!�p�a8;��<���@��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p��t��x�a8HT�AHTe�A�a@HS�A��@<`�|b.HTq�A�aDHdU�A�a@��<���@��<��xHS��A;��@�aLHS��A��L�aHHS��A��HHA1`�aH,@� HUy�A�aH<` D|�.HV�A�aL,@� HUM�A�aTHS1�A;��T�aPHS�A��PH@�`�aP,@� HU �A�aP<` Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
