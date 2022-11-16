Phoenix Pop Warner’s Mitey Mite and Junior Peewee cheerleading teams have advanced to the 2022 Pop Warner Cheer and Dance National Championships set for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida. Pictured are the Phoenix Pop Warner Junior Peewee cheerleaders. From left are Jaelyn Chase, Hannah Gugliamo, Kaeli Okun, Emma Ashby, Andrea Davis, Abby Oenick, Lylah Bickham, McKayla Basile, Lilyana Smith, Adaline Dudley, Kinley Randolph, Brook Edwards, Grace Lawson, Alivia Oenick, and Allyanna Wardhaugh.
Phoenix Pop Warner’s Mitey Mite and Junior Peewee cheerleading teams have advanced to the 2022 Pop Warner Cheer and Dance National Championships set for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida. Pictured are the Phoenix Pop Warner Mitey Mite cheerleaders. In back from left are Kylee Waldron, Kylie Fisher, Piper Boozer, Alana Whitaker, and Jemma Sabin. In the bottom row are Sabrina Hind, Natalie McKalsen, Mackenzie Kolceski, Karissa Devendorf, and Carly Nixon.
Photo provided
PHOENIX — Phoenix Pop Warner’s Junior Peewee and Mitey Mite cheerleading teams have qualified to compete at the Pop Warner National Cheer and Dance Championships on Dec. 8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida.
Phoenix’s Junior Peewees (ages 8-11) were the first Phoenix Pop Warner cheer team to advance to the national competition in 2021. This year, however, will be the first time Phoenix sends two teams to nationals, according to K. Jaime Kolceski, Mitey Mite cheerleading coach.
This is the first year Phoenix’s Mitey Mite cheerleaders (ages 7-9) have qualified. Both teams had to place in local and regional competitions earlier this year to qualify for the nationals.
Pop Warner’s national cheer competition includes seven divisions based on age. The divisions are Tiny Mite (ages 5-7), Mitey Mite, Junior Peewee, Peewee (ages 9-12), Junior Varsity (ages 10-13), Varsity (ages 12-16) and Challenger (ages 5-18).
Kolceski said Phoenix Pop Warner competes in three of those divisions — Mitey Mite, Junior Peewee and Peewee — but did not have a Pewee team this year to qualify for that division.
At Pop Warner’s national cheer competition, roughly 10-30 teams in each division will compete for a national trophy and a bid to the global competition in February, 2023, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
“Each division’s first- and second-place (winners) automatically advance,” Kolceski said. “They receive a trophy and a bid to globals. Other bids are determined by score and the number of competing teams.”
Kolceski said the number of teams competing in each division isn’t revealed until closer to the competition date, and how many qualifying teams show up may depend on whether they can afford the trip.
“The travel costs average $1,200-$1,500 for each girl,” Kolceski said. “For some families, this is a huge financial challenge, especially being a couple of weeks before Christmas.”
Kolceski said the teams have relied almost entirely on fundraising efforts to raise money for travel expenses, which include a three-day-minimum stay at a select Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Partner hotel.
“It’s all fundraising,” Kolceski said, “and the $1,200-$1,500 per athlete does not include any family members. So, we’re fundraising huge for our girls to try to cover their travel and room expenses. Pop Warner is expensive. Their registration fee to play sports is pretty high. We’re heavily, heavily fundraising right now in a very short amount of time.”
Some of Phoenix Pop Warner’s fundraising efforts include sponsorships by local businesses, gourmet popcorn sales, a GoFundMe page (gofund.me/969b3ad4) and an upcoming breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 20, at Phoenix Sports Restaurant, according to Kolceski.
The breakfast buffet will feature three raffle prizes as well as a bottle/can drive. Local businesses looking to sponsor Phoenix Pop Warner’s cheer team can text 315-480-0133 for sponsorship information, Kolceski said.
Phoenix Pop Warner’s Mitey Mite cheerleaders include Kylee Waldron, Kylie Fisher, Piper Boozer, Alana Whitaker, Jemma Sabin, Sabrina Hind, Natalie McKalsen, Mackenzie Kolceski, Karissa Devendorf and Carly Nixon. The Mitey Mite coaches include Kelsie Burgess, Kolceski, and Jennifer Hair.
Phoenix Pop Warner’s Junior Peewee cheerleaders include Jaelyn Chase, Hannah Guglielmo, Kaeli Okun, Emma Ashby, Andrea Davis, Abby Oenick, Lylah Bickham, McKayla Basile, Lilyana Smith, Adaline Dudley, Kinley Randolph, Brook Edwards, Grace Lawson, Alivia Oenick, and Allyanna Wardhaugh. The Junior Peewee coaches include Jackie Guglielmo, Heather Isabell and Tracie DeSantis.
Although the cheerleaders are traveling to Orlando to compete, they’ll also get access to a number of Pop Warner activities during their three-day stay.
“Pop Warner is hosting a huge party for Pop Warner guests only,” Kolceski said. “They’re closing down the (Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure) parks for the public and opening them for Pop Warner guests, so that’s pretty cool.”
At the Pop Warner Celebration Party Dec. 6, Pop Warner guests can eat at any restaurant within the park for free.
“They’re doing all-you-can-eat, too,” Kolceski said. “You can go to any restaurant in the park and order food.”
