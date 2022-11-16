PHOENIX — Phoenix Pop Warner’s Junior Peewee and Mitey Mite cheerleading teams have qualified to compete at the Pop Warner National Cheer and Dance Championships on Dec. 8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida.

Phoenix’s Junior Peewees (ages 8-11) were the first Phoenix Pop Warner cheer team to advance to the national competition in 2021. This year, however, will be the first time Phoenix sends two teams to nationals, according to K. Jaime Kolceski, Mitey Mite cheerleading coach.

