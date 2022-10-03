HANNIBAL — Joseph Edick carried 22 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns as Phoenix rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat host Hannibal 16-14 on Saturday in varsity football action.
Phoenix improved to 3-1 in the Independent League and overall. The Firebirds will host Altmar-Parish-Williamstown at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannibal is 2-1 in the Independent League and 2-2 overall. The Warriors will welcome Port Byron/Union Springs at noon Saturday in their homecoming game.
The home fans turned out Saturday for the Warriors’ Senior Day, honoring the senior football players and cheerleaders for all their efforts. Hannibal senior football players recognized were Shawn Pitcher, James Jolliffe, Cole Hess, Mike Soper, Drew Butterfield, and Ethan Thibault. Hannibal’s senior cheerleaders are Taylor Stevens and Alison Zaleski.
Looking for a Senior Day victory, Hannibal started strong. The Warriors’ defense forced a Phoenix punt and then the offense drove 66 yards in seven plays for a touchdown. Junior Logan Longley (22 carries, 169 yards, 2 TDs) did much of the work on the drive, capping it with a 40-yard run to paydirt on a counter play. With the action going left, Longley found daylight through the right side and sprinted untouched to the end zone with 7:05 to go in the first quarter. The conversion pass failed, leaving Hannibal with a 6-0 lead.
After kicking off, Hannibal again forced a quick Phoenix punt. The Warriors took over at their own 29-yard line and went 71 yards in five plays. The big play on the drive came after a holding penalty put the Warriors in a long-yardage situation. Quarterback Hess found Longley deep over the middle for a 60-yard gain to the Phoenix 3-yard line. Two plays later, Longley powered over the right side for a 2-yard TD. He added the two-point conversion run, and Hannibal led 14-0 with 3:30 to go in the first quarter.
The Firebirds finally put a drive together on their next possession thanks to the bruising running of Edick. He followed a 15-yard gain with runs of 8 and 20 yards to give Phoenix a first down at the Hannibal 12-yard line. However, he fumbled on the next play and Hannibal’s Cameron McNeil recovered to short-circuit the Phoenix march.
When Phoenix got the ball back following a Hannibal punt, it put together another long drive. A 33-yard gain by Dylan Tack around left end ignited the drive, and quarterback Tallen Prior (9-for-15, 116 yards) completed a pass to Jayden Parker for an 11-yard gain to the Hannibal 21-yard line. Three plays later, an apparent 8-yard TD run by Tack was nullified by an illegal block penalty. A 21-yard rush by Edick on 3rd-and-goal moved the ball to the Hannibal 4-yard line. On fourth down, Prior rolled to his right but was pressured by Hannibal’s Hess and forced out of bounds at the 4-yard line, giving the ball back to the Warriors.
Hannibal went three-and-out and punted, and Phoenix took over at the Hannibal 37-yard line. On third down, Prior connected with Zadyn Tracy on a 24-yard gain deep down the right side, setting up 1st-and-goal from the 9-yard line. Edick ran through the middle on the next play for a 9-yard TD, and he added the conversion run to bring the Firebirds to within 14-8 with 1:28 to go in the first half.
Phoenix again moved the ball well to start the second half, but Hannibal’s David Hess picked off a Prior pass in the red zone, giving the Warriors the ball at their own 21-yard line.
The Phoenix defense stopped Hannibal right away, with Leon Smith pressuring the quarterback to force an intentional grounding call and later tackling Longley to hold him to a short gain. The Warriors’ punt gave Phoenix the ball at the Hannibal 43-yard line.
Edick and the Phoenix offensive line did the heavy lifting on the ensuing drive, which ended with Edick’s 10-yard TD run following effective blocking by the left side of the line. Prior ran to the left pylon for the conversion and a 16-14 lead with 5:08 to play in the third quarter.
Hannibal had two more possessions in the game. The first one moved the ball to the Phoenix 19-yard line, but on 4th-and-5, Cole Hess’ pass was picked off by Dylan Tack around the end zone and returned to the Phoenix 30-yard line.
The Warriors forced a Phoenix turnover on downs and took possession at their 25-yard line with 9:41 to go. Two good gains by Longley plus a late hit penalty and a facemask penalty by Phoenix helped give Hannibal a first down at the Firebirds’ 15-yard line. On third down, Hannibal was whistled for holding, and a false start penalty followed. On 4th-and-27, Cole Hess was sacked by Phoenix’s Correy McAllister to give the ball back to the Firebirds.
Phoenix’s power running game was clicking as it attempted to run out the clock. Carries by Edick and Prior yielded good gains, and Prior added an 11-yard pass to Dylan Tack to keep the drive alive. In the final minutes, Hannibal’s only hope was to get a takeaway. It nearly happened, but Edick’s fumble was recovered by teammate Zadyn Tracy to secure Phoenix’s victory.
Hannibal coach Mike Kitts said his team gave Phoenix an opening and it resulted in the visitors getting the win.
“We started fast in the first quarter. We’re just playing inconsistent right now. We’re not finishing. We get out to a lead, and you’ve just got to keep your foot on the gas. You get a little letdown and you let them get some momentum, and momentum’s important,” Kitts said.
The penalties on the fourth-quarter drive also proved costly.
“We had a big penalty there. It’s a one score game and we’re in the red zone. That’s a big penalty. That leaves us behind the sticks,” Kitts said. “That just can’t happen. We’ve got to clean that up.”
Kitts said he was pleased with the effort and performance of his young players.
“We had some young guys step up. We’ve got a lot of young kids playing,” Kitts said. “Some of them, when we’ve been in games when the other team strikes back, sometimes we put our heads down and pout. Today, they kept fighting. We just didn’t get a break here or there and make a play.”
The Warriors will try to bounce back this Saturday in their homecoming contest against Port Byron/Union Springs.
“It’s a big rivalry. It’s right down the road. We’ve got to get them ready to go,” Kitts said.
