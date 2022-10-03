Hannibal football seniors

Saturday was Senior Day for the Hannibal varsity football team and cheerleaders. The seniors were recognized prior to the football game against Phoenix. In front from left are senior cheerleaders Alison Zaleski and Taylor Stevens. In back are senior football players Shawn Pitcher, James Jolliffe, Cole Hess, Mike Soper, Drew Butterfield, and Ethan Thibault. For a related photo, see Page B-7.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

HANNIBAL — Joseph Edick carried 22 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns as Phoenix rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat host Hannibal 16-14 on Saturday in varsity football action.

Phoenix improved to 3-1 in the Independent League and overall. The Firebirds will host Altmar-Parish-Williamstown at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

