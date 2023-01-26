Peter Britten 2023

Australian Peter Britten is looking to improve and capture more victories in the 2023 Super DIRTcar Series racing season.

 Photo by High Side Racing Shots

CANANDAIGUA — Peter Britten ended 2022 with a top-five finish in Super DIRTcar Series points. While many drivers would be satisfied with that result, the Australia native firmly believes there is more to his potential.

“Last year, especially on the Super DIRTcar Series, I felt like we left a lot on the table,” Britten said. “We had a few mechanical woes that are not typical to have that took us out of some races. We had a couple bad runs at tracks that we should have done better at, being caught off guard on a couple things and making a couple of bad decisions. I want to tighten back up and be better on the Series,” Britten said.

