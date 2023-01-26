CANANDAIGUA — Peter Britten ended 2022 with a top-five finish in Super DIRTcar Series points. While many drivers would be satisfied with that result, the Australia native firmly believes there is more to his potential.
“Last year, especially on the Super DIRTcar Series, I felt like we left a lot on the table,” Britten said. “We had a few mechanical woes that are not typical to have that took us out of some races. We had a couple bad runs at tracks that we should have done better at, being caught off guard on a couple things and making a couple of bad decisions. I want to tighten back up and be better on the Series,” Britten said.
His first attempt to do so will be at the DIRTcar Nationals, the season-opening event, Feb. 15-18 at Volusia Speedway Park.
Britten crossed off a major career goal last season when he captured a Golden Gator Trophy during the second feature of the DIRTcar Nationals, beating Jimmy Phelps to the line by 0.025 seconds.
“When you get that close quite a few times and you never get over the line, you start wondering if it’s ever going to happen,” Britten said. “It was just as much of a relief and a weight off my shoulders as much as it was enjoyable, too. The Gator Trophy is one of the more well-known trophies out there in racing. Everyone knows that your aim is to go down south in February and try to catch a Gator.”
Britten also added a second-place finish on night one and a third-place finish on night three. This year, he is ready to add “another little Gator” to the trophy collection with hopes of also securing his first DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator Championship.
As far as the offseason, he was able to make a trip back to Australia for the first time in three years due to the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
After a visit with his family, Britten came back to get himself ready for 2023. His preparation has included getting in shape to be able to endure the grind of the season.
Along with being a full-time driver on the Series, Britten plans on running weekly at Albany-Saratoga in Malta, and Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua.
His goals for his performance there are the same as for the Super DIRTcar Series.
“Every year, you’re trying to improve,” he said. “You’re trying to be ahead of where you were last year. That’s always the running goal. I want to try to capitalize on the opportunities that present themselves a little better this year.”
The Super DIRTcar Series will commence its 2023 season at Volusia Speedway Park during the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals Feb. 15-18.
