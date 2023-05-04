Perry Racing, with driver Kyle Perry, has partnered with Gibby’s Irish Pub as a major sponsor for the 2023 season. During Perry’s young career, in 17 regular-season starts, Perry has yet to finish outside of the top 10 in his No. 20 machine.
OSWEGO — Perry Racing and driver Kyle Perry have welcomed back Gibby’s Irish Pub in Oswego as a major sponsor for their 2023 J&S Paving 350 Supermodified campaign at the Oswego Speedway.
Driving the Bellinger-built No. 20 machine, Perry is entering his third full season in 350 Supermodified competition, hoping to build on two consecutive top-five point efforts, including a third-place finish in the championship standings to take Rookie of the Year honors in 2021.
The 24-year-old technology teacher at G. Ray Bodley High School will see action in both dirt and pavement racing this season, chasing a track title at Oswego Speedway while also returning to the dirt Sportsman ranks on a part-time basis.
“We’re really excited to have Gibby’s Irish Pub back on board for the 2023 season,” Perry said. “With their support, hopefully we can build on last season and run for a championship in the 350 Supermodified division.”
In two seasons as a driver, Perry has already proven to be a consistent front-runner in the class, tallying four podium finishes, highlighted by a runner-up in his fourth career start in 2021. Most recently, he earned third place in the fifth annual 350 Super Classic last fall.
During his sophomore season, Perry produced four heat-race wins with 10 top-five finishes. In 17 regular-season starts, he has yet to finish outside of the top 10 with the No. 20 machine.
“We really made some strides at the end of last season and found some speed in the car,” Perry said. “We’re really hoping we can build off that this year and finally get over the hump and get that first feature win.”
Gibby’s Irish Pub, known for its lakefront views, tasty taps and delicious pub fare, is located at 8 W. Second St.
