Perry and Gibby's

Perry Racing, with driver Kyle Perry, has partnered with Gibby’s Irish Pub as a major sponsor for the 2023 season. During Perry’s young career, in 17 regular-season starts, Perry has yet to finish outside of the top 10 in his No. 20 machine.

 Bob Clark photo

OSWEGO — Perry Racing and driver Kyle Perry have welcomed back Gibby’s Irish Pub in Oswego as a major sponsor for their 2023 J&S Paving 350 Supermodified campaign at the Oswego Speedway.

Driving the Bellinger-built No. 20 machine, Perry is entering his third full season in 350 Supermodified competition, hoping to build on two consecutive top-five point efforts, including a third-place finish in the championship standings to take Rookie of the Year honors in 2021.

