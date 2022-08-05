Perrego continues to build a solid foundation in Super DIRTcar Series

Anthony Perrego is riding second in the Super DIRTcar Series point standings with the SummerFAST races coming up Aug. 15-18 at Weedsport Speedway, Brewerton Speedway, Fulton Speedway, and Land of Legends Raceway.

 Brent Smith photo

WEEDSPORT — While the 2022 season is considered Anthony Perrego’s official rookie year with the Super DIRTcar Series, you might never guess that by looking his current statistics.

Perrego, of Walden, New York, currently sits second in points behind eight-time and defending Series champion Matt Sheppard and is on a streak of five consecutive top-10 finishes, including a season best second-place finish at his home track, Orange County Fair Speedway.

