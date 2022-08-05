Perrego continues to build a solid foundation in Super DIRTcar Series

Anthony Perrego is riding second in the Super DIRTcar Series point standings with the SummerFAST races coming up Aug. 15-18at Weedsport Speedway, Brewerton Speedway, Fulton Speedway, and Land of Legends Raceway.
WEEDSPORT — While the 2022 season is considered Anthony Perrego’s official rookie year with the Super DIRTcar Series, you might never guess that by looking his current statistics.
Perrego, of Walden, New York, currently sits second in points behind eight-time and defending Series champion Matt Sheppard and is on a streak of five consecutive top-10 finishes, including a season best second-place finish at his home track, Orange County Fair Speedway.
“We’re (second) in points, and honestly, it’s kind of surprising because we’ve been up and down,” Perrego said. “We had a couple of good runs, and then we had a couple of bad runs.”
Perrego said the team has been hitting its stride of late, especially at his home track.
His success can be attributed to a variety of different factors. Perrego logged 26 Series starts dating back to 2014 before the current season and collected two wins in 2020. The 28-year-old has also made a habit of learning from the experience of older crew members, internalizing the wisdom they have to offer in day-to-day operations.
“I think we have really good equipment and a lot of good people that are around this team that get the cars in great shape to come here and perform at the highest level,” Perrego said. “I think the experience that these guys have, they’re in their 40s. I’m 28. You know, just experience, and obviously we’re doing what we can.”
While most of the spotlight has been on the usual standouts like Sheppard and Stewart Friesen, Perrego has been slowly and steadily improving. With that rise in performance, Perrego has specific goals in mind he wants to add to his resume.
“A couple years back, we were really good at Oswego (Speedway during NAPA Super DIRT Week),” Perrego said. “Right now, I feel like we have all the equipment and the people behind us to go there and be really successful, if not win the race. We’re definitely looking forward to a lot of the end of the year races and obviously our end goal is to be contending with Sheppard for the championship.”
He’ll have a plethora of opportunities coming up to try and close the gap on Sheppard with the inaugural SummerFAST up next on the Super DIRTcar Series schedule. The event, which leads up to NASCAR’s Watkins Glen weekend, includes races at Weedsport Speedway (Aug. 15), Brewerton Speedway (Aug. 16), Fulton Speedway (Aug. 17), and Land of Legends Raceway (Aug. 18).
If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every Super DIRTcar Series race, including the entire week of NAPA Super DIRT Week, live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.
