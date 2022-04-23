Paura’s strong start guides Buc baseball to 5-2 win over Syracuse

OSWEGO — Behind a strong outing on the mound from Andrew Paura and an opportunistic approach at the plate, the Oswego varsity baseball team picked up its second straight win with a 5-2 victory over Syracuse City on Thursday.
Paura threw 6.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. The Bucs’ starter was pulled with one out remaining due to his pitch count.
“He was good,” said Oswego head coach John Finch of Paura’s outing. “That’s what we’re going to expect from him. … I just told him after the game, ‘You throw strikes, it makes the game easy.’ You don’t give them extra runners, you force them to earn what they get, and more times than not, that’s going to be a help.”
Paura worked a scoreless first inning, stranding a pair of runners after a dropped third strike extended the frame. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bucs quickly jumped out to an early lead.
Tom Kirwan reached on an error to lead off, with Jack Donovan singling to put runners at first and second. A walk to Brett Harriott loaded the bases, and another free pass to Matt Krul brought home the game’s first run.
Syracuse starter Calvin Atkinson walked Jack Reynolds to bring in another run, making it 2-0, but got back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning without further damage.
Finch said that the Bucs were “taking what (Syracuse) gave (them)” at the plate, helping lead to the early advantage.
“We’re still not to the point where we’re really mashing it, but our at-bats are getting better in spurts,” said Finch. “I thought we did some nice things early to get the lead, I thought we did a nice job attacking.”
Syracuse responded, however, getting a run back in the second. Atkinson led off with a walk, advancing to second on a passed ball, and moving to third on a groundout. A base hit for Odlanier Andrades drove home Atkinson, cutting Oswego’s lead to 2-1.
The Bucs had a response of their own in the bottom half, with Krul lacing an RBI double into left field, scoring Donovan and pushing the lead back to two.
Paura worked around a walk in the third, getting three groundouts to Kirwan at short to strand a runner at third base. Atkinson seemed to settle in, working a scoreless bottom of the third with two more punchouts.
Back at the plate, Atkinson drew a leadoff walk in the fourth, advancing to third on a double from Reagan Rifanburg. The next batter, Colin Murphy, hit a grounder to short, scoring Atkinson to cut the lead to 3-2.
One of the game’s most momentous plays came shortly after. With Rifanburg at third, a pitch from Paura got past catcher M.J. Lilly and to the backstop. Rifanburg raced home, but Lilly fed the ball to Paura in time to make the play, tagging out the runner at the plate to maintain a one-run lead.
Finch said plays like that are “huge,” also pointing to a fifth-inning pickoff as a big play defensively.
“I mean, you don’t want the ball to get past the catcher, but the fact that he hustled after it and the fact that Andrew covered as well as he did, I mean, those outs are huge,” said Finch. “We did do some things defensively to help ourselves, which is what we need to do.”
With the bases now emptied, Paura struck out Andrades to end the inning. In the bottom half, the Bucs pushed the lead back to two runs against new pitcher Aidan Murphy, with Krul driving home Kirwan with a sac fly to center field.
Paura worked around a single in the fifth, picking off the runner at second base before inducing an inning-ending groundout. In the bottom half of the inning, Owen Sincavage gave the Bucs another spark, lacing a one-out double into the left field corner.
Sincavage moved to third on a wild pitch, and shortly after, came home after another ball went to the backstop, extending Oswego’s lead to 5-2.
“Owen Sincavage coming up with a nice double and then scoring off of the passed ball, that was a huge insurance run,” Finch said. “That was nice to see as we move forward.”
Paura got a pair of groundouts for the first two outs of the sixth, but allowed consecutive singles to Atkinson and Rifanburg. The Bucs’ starter buckled down, however, striking out Colin Murphy to end the frame.
Aidan Murphy worked around an error to strand runners at the corners in the bottom of the sixth, keeping the deficit at three runs. Paura returned to the mound for the final inning, getting each of the first two batters to ground out to third.
With only one out remaining, however, Paura was forced to exit the game due to his pitch count. The Bucs called upon Donovan for the final out, with Finch saying the sophomore brought “such a different look” for the Syracuse hitters.
“That was kind of the thought there,” said Finch. “Jack’s going to throw strikes, and Jack’s going to change speeds, and the ball’s going to move. That stuff, if you’re seeing him for the first time at the end of a game, that’s a nice change of pace for us.”
Donovan got the first batter he faced, Eli Livingston, to ground a ball to third, but the throw was wide, extending the inning. A walk to Aidan Murphy brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but Donovan got Hunter Kirnie to hit a fly ball to center for the final out, sealing a 5-2 win for the Bucs.
Krul was 1-2 at the plate with a double and three RBIs for Oswego, while Donovan and Harriott each went 2-2. Reynolds added an RBI, while Sincavage was 1-3 with a double and a run scored.
Paura threw 6.2 innings, allowing two runs. He allowed five hits, striking out four and walking four.
Rifanburg was 2-3 for Syracuse, while Andrades went 1-3 with an RBI single. Livingston was 1-4, Atkinson added a base hit, and Colin Murphy had an RBI groundout. Atkinson allowed three runs in three innings, allowing three hits, five walks, and seven strikeouts.
Aidan Murphy threw the final three innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out three.
While consecutive wins can undoubtedly be a confidence boost for the Bucs, Finch said that “tomorrow is a different day.”
“We’ve got to earn tomorrow as much as we did today,” said Finch. “Tomorrow is going to be whatever we bring tomorrow.”
