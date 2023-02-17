OSWEGO — Fulton’s Jack Patrick is hoping to build off of the best two supermodified finishes of his career in May and July of 2022 at Oswego Speedway.
A 27-year Oswego Speedway veteran, Patrick has been busy preparing the Nacho Farm Tattoo Lover Tree Farm No. 90 supermodified for a fourth full-time supermodified season in 2023.
Patrick has won seven Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers features with his familiar No. 9, which was changed to No. 90 during his move up to the supermodified ranks in 2019.
He had moderate success in his first two supermodified seasons, but broke through in 2022 with a 10th-place finish in points and seven top-10 finishes in eight features. He earned his first supermodified podium finish on July 16.
“We had a decent season last year,” offered Patrick. “My goal from the get-go when I started out racing supers was to try to get a podium finish and a top 10 in points. I never set my goals high. I figured that if I got there, then I would adjust, and we did last year. The way all that turned out was a big surprise, especially after we blew the engine. That was heartbreak on a night we were running so well.”
For a low-budget operation such as Patrick’s, a blown engine while solidly holding the second spot to Brandon Bellinger in his July 2 heat race was a significant blow.
Thanks to loyal sponsors and an outpouring of support from the Oswego Speedway faithful, Patrick’s season continued. He got back on the track for the Summer Championship two weeks later.
“I had so many people step up to help with small donations and some bigger ones from my sponsors and luckily we were able to get back out there, but without all of those people and Terry Johnson, who helps on my crew, I would be done racing and that’s a fact. I do most of it out of my pocket, but I do have some great sponsor help too and that’s a big deal. It’s what keeps this going. Ironically, the night we lost the engine, my biggest sponsor, Nacho Farm Tattoo Lover Tree Farm, all those people were in the stands. It was their first time coming to watch, so that was a big deal because they came down before the races to check everything out, and then caught the heat race when the engine blew. I think they saw we had a good run going. I was catching Bellinger for a second there, his car was getting bigger and bigger, so I was getting excited and then right there, boom, and that was the end of that. I really thought we were done, so having those people step up was everything.”
Patrick said some donations were made following a social media post, and he was grateful for the help.
“That’s what makes this sport great,” he said. “Supermodified racing is so expensive, but people love it and that’s why I got into it.”
Regarding his first top-three supermodified finish, Patrick said, “That podium, and really that whole night, was just a dream. To be able to even move up to the supermodified class after more than 20 years in the limited’s was a dream in itself. Starting out, we started out slow and worked our way up to speed, but I never thought we’d get to run in the top five, or lead a feature. I’d really like to win a heat because first you have to do that before winning a feature, but to be on the podium for the first time last year next to guys like (Dave) Shullick and (Jeff) Abold was just surreal for me. I mean, I went to Oswego since I was 10 years old and I grew up watching their fathers and I just couldn’t believe it. I told myself if nothing else good ever happened again for the rest of my career, then I’m happy I made it to the podium in the supermodified class.
“To go out, right then and there, after all that had happened two weeks earlier and the work we put in, it was like, ‘Wow, there is a god.’ You’d never believe that after all that time and effort you put in that things are going to go so well. You hope, but you never think that things are going to go better than they ever did before. The car was a lot of fun to drive that night. I had a riot.”
Patrick will again compete for the full commitment schedule in 2023, as he has done in nearly every single season since his SBS debut in 1996.
“We are going to run the full season again this year and then hopefully run a few of the winged shows depending on what I can get done with my engine,” said Patrick. “We’ve stripped the car down to the frame this year and found lots of small, little things, nothing big, but made a couple of changes to it and we are starting to put it back together. I will be looking for hopefully more of the same from last year. It’s nice to just have fun. I love driving the car and it’s a rush.”
With the Oswego Speedway Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial and International Classic now a part of John Nicotra’s five-race Challenge series, Patrick will automatically be eligible for Challenge points.
When asked if he would plan to compete in the three winged shows, he said, “We’ll see.”
“I think the new Challenge series is great,” said Patrick. “What John is doing is what the sport needs and if we could get more Johns out there and the people needed to support him, I think that the division would thrive. If we can get more fans to come and hopefully get purses up a little bit, there will be more cars, but I think he is doing a great thing and it’s going to be pretty interesting to see how many ISMA guys will come down and run the Oswego shows and same the other way as far as how many Oswego guys will strap the wing on. We are hoping to do it, but we’re just not sure yet. It depends what happens with our engine rebuild.”
Patrick, 58, sits second to only Mike Bond in SBS all-time points, fifth in all-time top fives with 51, and third in all-time top-10 finishes at a staggering 141.
“You know, a couple of years ago I was getting discouraged because I had almost no help and very little knowledgeable supermodified experience if any around me,” said Patrick. “Then, Terry Johnson showed up for us. He knows so much stuff about the cars and racetrack and he just got me going. I honestly was only going to do the super for a couple of years, but now I’ve got some good help so I think I will keep going. As long as I have sponsors and help, I’ll do it as long as I can. I really can’t thank Terry and all of the crew enough. Without them and the sponsors, I couldn’t ever do this.”
Patrick once again hopes to have support lined up from Nacho Farm Tattoo Lover Tree Farm, Longley Brothers Dodge, EZ Companies, Pro One Builder, Cuyler Property Management, RW Penfield Construction, Tim Gmeiner, Pro Tile LLC, Ware Brothers Carpet and Duct Cleaning, Red Baron Pizza, and Miller Machine & Mechanical for the 2023 season.
The Patrick Racing crew includes Terry Johnson, Ben King, Don Patrick, Lisa Nash, Cheryl and Rusty Natoli, and Joe Hart.
Oswego Speedway’s season-opening program is scheduled for May 27. It will include the Jim Shampine Memorial 75 for the supermodifieds, the Tony White Memorial 35 for the SBS, and a 30-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.