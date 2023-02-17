Rick Patrick and team

Racer Jack Patrick (back center) poses with his racing team at Oswego Speedway. Patrick will be racing in his fourth Novelis Supermodified season in 2023.

 Rick Nelson photo

OSWEGO — Fulton’s Jack Patrick is hoping to build off of the best two supermodified finishes of his career in May and July of 2022 at Oswego Speedway.

A 27-year Oswego Speedway veteran, Patrick has been busy preparing the Nacho Farm Tattoo Lover Tree Farm No. 90 supermodified for a fourth full-time supermodified season in 2023.

