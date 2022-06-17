Pathfinder Bank a major sponsor of CAC Golf Tournament

Pathfinder Bank is a major sponsor of the Child Advocacy Center Golf Tournament, set for Aug. 29 at Battle Island. From left are Deana Michaels, Pathfinder Bank, Fulton branch manager; Joleen DiBartolo, Pathfinder Bank, residential mortgage team leader and banking officer; Tory DeCaire CAC executive director; and Sarah Weigelt, CAC fund development manager.
FULTON — Officials from the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County welcome back Pathfinder Bank as a major sponsor of the third annual CAC Golf Tournament Presented by Novelis.
“The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is very thankful to have long-standing community-based partnerships with such businesses as Pathfinder Bank,” said CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire. “This is the third consecutive year that Pathfinder has chosen to sponsor our annual golf tournament. ... and on behalf of all of us at the CAC, we would like to say thank you to the wonderful folks at Pathfinder Bank for their continued support.”
“The Child Advocacy Center is an outstanding organization that has continued to change the lives of children in our community,” said Joleen DiBartolo, residential mortgage team leader and banking officer. “We are thankful for the opportunity to give back to CAC and their mission. We look forward to participating in this year’s tournament.”
The CAC Golf Tournament, presented by Novelis, is a captain-and-crew event to be held at Battle Island State Park on Monday, Aug. 29.
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. More information about how to get involved can be found on the CAC’s website: www.oswegocac.org/events.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, while promoting healing of victims and their families. The CAC brings agencies and services together in a non-threatening, child-friendly setting that is physically and psychologically safe for children of all ages.
The CAC also provides community outreach and awareness efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.
