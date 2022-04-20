JUNIOR LEAGUE
Semifinals: GJP Pizza 65, Scriba Mini Storage 15
GJP Pizza jumped out to a sizable lead in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 65-15 win over Scriba Mini Storage in the semifinals.
Samuel Arthur had 16 points for GJP Pizza, with Kamdyn Fedder scoring 12 points. Carter Birmingham had eight points, while Blake Vooris had seven. Both Brayden Giglio and Kayleigh Cough had six points, with Bentley King and Aiden Tamblin each scoring four points.
Greyson Joseph had five points for Scriba Mini Storage, while Jazzlyn Bristol and Connor Van Buren each had four points. Jayce Davern added two points.
Semifinals: Fyzical Therapy 53, Oscar Roofing 38
Fyzical Therapy trailed after the first quarter, but eventually took control for a 53-38 win over Oscar Roofing in the semifinals.
Maddox Browngardt had 29 points for Fyzical Therapy. Jon Stahl had 16 points, Grady King added six, and Will Peterson had two points.
Jaden Anderson had 11 points for Oscar Roofing. Connor Parsons had 10, while Connor Canale added nine points. Dominic Falcetti, Kameron Falcetti, and Max Clarke all had two points.
Championship: GJP Pizza 41, Fyzical Therapy 26
GJP Pizza used a big second quarter to gain separation, pulling away for a 41-26 win in the Junior League championship game.
Carter Birmingham had 15 points to lead GJP Pizza, while Blake Vooris had 10. Samuel Arthur added nine points, while Mason Delaney, Brayden Giglio, and Aiden Tamblin all had two points. Kamryn Fedder added one point.
Will Peterson had 14 points for Fyzical Therapy. Grady King had four points, while Jon Stahl, Carter Conaway, Koston Hawkins, and Benjamin Weitz all had two points.
SENIOR LEAGUE
Semifinals: Burke’s 66, Oscar Roofing 45
Behind a huge second quarter, Burke’s ran away from Oscar Roofing, earning a 66-45 win in the semifinals. Burke’s led 16-14 after the first before outscoring Oscar Roofing 22-4 in the second quarter.
Josiah Haskins had 18 points for Burke’s, with Evan Anderson scoring 17. Dominic Stafford added 15 points, while Luis Correa had 11 and Peyton Valenzuela added five points.
Reiyomar Colon had 17 points to lead Oscar Roofing. Logan Stahl had 14, while Hunter Joseph added 12 points. Abe Irland and Kyle Cough each had two points.
Semifinals: Allstate 35, K-9 Grooming 33 (OT)
In what proved to be a tense, back-and-forth affair, Allstate earned a 35-33 overtime victory to advance to the championship game. Allstate led by three at halftime, and by one after the third, before sealing the win in overtime.
Jack Slobe had eight points for Allstate, while Ethan King had seven. Nolan Conners had six points, while both Brayden Terramiggi and Blake Davern had five points. King Floyd and Brendon Tolley each had two points.
Lucas Parkhurst had 12 points to lead K-9 Grooming. Mason Carvell added 11 points, while Ruben Sanchez had six points. Landen Halsey and Sam Britton each had two points.
Championship: Burke’s 64, Allstate 20
Burke’s built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 64-20 win in the Senior League championship game.
Luis Correa and Evan Anderson each had 14 points for Burke’s, while Josiah Haskins added 13. Dominic Stafford had eight points, Peyton Valenzuela had seven, and Zaccheus Pittsley had six points. Dean Ouderkirk added two points.
Brendon Tolley had seven points for Allstate, while Ethan King added five. Brayden Terramiggi had four points, while both Ben Fowler and Jack Slobe had two points.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Quarterfinals: C&R Pro Sales 60, Good Times 38
C&R Pro Sales jumped out to a strong start, building separation in the second quarter before pulling away in the fourth for a 60-38 win over Good Times.
Anthony Davis had 41 points for C&R Pro Sales. Andres Colon added 12 points, while Nick Dunning had five. Joshua McManus added two points.
Charlie Cherchio had 14 points for Good Times, with Rayshawn Spicer and Kaden Perez each adding six points. Noah Bwalya had five points, while Connor Harvey had four and Shawn Perras had three.
Quarterfinals: Kirwan Law 63, GS Steamers 54
Kirwan Law used a strong third quarter to build a 13-point lead, holding on through the fourth for a 63-54 win over GS Steamers.
Ethan Locastro had 20 points for Kirwan Law, while Jack Reynolds had 18 points. Austin Symborski had nine points, and Michael Fierro had five, while both Donovan Constanza and Kaiden Whiteside had four points. Gavin Mills added three points.
Nate DeVinny had 25 points for GS Steamers. Troy Lilly had 11 points, while M.J. Lilly added six. Riley King had three points, while both Jacob Price and Logan Lamb had two points.
Semifinals: Lakeview Remodeling 67, Kirwan Law 53
Lakeview Remodeling built a 20-point lead after the first quarter, cruising to the finish to earn a 67-53 victory over Kirwan Law in the semifinals.
Devon Mahoney had 23 points for Lakeview Remodeling, while Cody Vickery had 15. Jack Syrell had 13 points, with Ryan Symborski adding 10 points. David Gonzalez had six points.
Ethan Locastro had 20 points for Kirwan Law, with Michael Fierro adding 18 points. Austin Symborski had nine points, while Donovan Constanza and Jack Reynolds each added three points.
Semifinals: Warner PT 71, C&R Pro Sales 48
Warner PT took control early and slowly continued to add on, eventually rolling to a 71-48 win over C&R Pro Sales in the semifinals.
Zach Chamberlain had 33 points for Warner PT, while Andrew Mullen had 16 points. Damien LeBeau had 12 points, while Hassan Haji added four points. Henry Sweeney and Dominick Olivadoti each had three points.
Anthony Davis had 29 points for C&R Pro Sales. Andres Colon had nine points, while Nick Dunning had six points. Joshua McManus added four points.
Championship: Lakeview Remodeling 61, Warner PT 51
Lakeview Remodeling jumped out to an eight-point lead after the first, continuing to stay in front throughout and eventually sealing a 61-51 win over Warner PT in the Major League championship game.
Cody Vickery had 18 points for Lakeview Remodeling. Jack Syrell had 11 points, while Ryan Symborski and Devon Mahoney each had eight points. Aiden Seinoski had five points, with Matt Victory adding four points. K.J. Grady and David Gonzalez each had three points, while Jeff Thompson added one point.
Zach Chamberlain had 32 points for Warner PT. Hassan Haji had eight points, while Henry Sweeney added six points. Andrew Mullen had four points, with Dominick Olivadoti adding one point.
