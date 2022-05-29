EAST SYRACUSE — The Oswego and Fulton varsity boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Section III Class A Championships at East Syracuse-Minoa High School on Friday, with athletes from both schools bringing home sectional titles.
Oswego’s Ethan LoCastro captured the Class A championship in the 400-meter hurdles, while Fulton’s team of Mary Jerred, Ava Demars, Natalie Frost, and Abigail Mainville won the Class A Championship in the 4 x 800 relay.
The Oswego boys team tied with Whitesboro for sixth place (35 points), while the girls team finished ninth (28 points). The Fulton boys team placed 13th, with the girls’ squad finishing eighth.
Below are results from athletes earning points for each team:
OSWEGO
BOYS RESULTS
Ethan LoCastro won the Section III Class A Championship in the 400-meter hurdles (59.09), placed second in the high jump (5’ 8”) and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.98).
Moreno Fenty placed third in the triple jump (40’ 9.5”). The team of Tyler Beck, Anthony Davis, Jamee Ekman, and Fenty placed fifth in the 4 x 100 relay (45.93).
The team of Dairo Reyes, Daniel Dunn, Treyse Miller, and Kelwin Reyes placed fifth in the 4 x 800 relay (8:49.44). The team of Kelwin Reyes, Dairo Reyes, Davis, and LoCastro finished sixth in the 4 x 400 relay (3:43.99).
GIRLS RESULTS
Monae Fenty finished second in the long jump (15’ 11”). Riley King placed third in both the 400-meter hurdles (1:15.58) and the discus (92’ 11”). Grace Wing finished third in the high jump (4’ 10”).
Maddy Shaver finished sixth in the 1,500-meters (5:29.36). The team of Laura Bennett, Shaver, Nashalis Reyes, and Annie Niger placed sixth in the 4 x 800 relay (11:02.22).
FULTON
GIRLS RESULTS
The team of Mary Jerred, Ava Demars, Natalie Frost, and Abigail Mainville won the Section III Class A Championship in the 4 x 800 relay (10:32.27). Allison Standish placed second in the shot put (32’ 7.25”) and fifth in the discus (85’ 1”).
The team of Harper Ells, Solange Catano-Matip, Luna Catano-Matip, and De’Nayah Orr finished fourth in the 4 x 100 relay (53.17). The team of Jerred, Demars, Orr, and Frost placed fifth in the 4 x 400 relay (4:33.97).
Olivia Hendrickson finished fifth in both the 100-meters (13.59) and 400-meters (1:04.14), while Mainville placed fifth in the 800-meters (2:35.52).
On the boys’ side, Damien Piper finished third in the high jump (5’ 6”).
