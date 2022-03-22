MAJOR LEAGUE
(3/17) Lakeview Remodeling 69, Warner PT 61
Lakeview Remodeling took control in the second quarter, jumping ahead in the second quarter to earn a 69-61 victory over Warner PT on Thursday. Warner PT led 13-10 after the first, but Lakeview Remodeling responded with a 23-point second, holding a 33-29 lead at halftime. Lakeview Remodeling extended the lead to five after the third, finishing with an eight-point win.
Ryan Symborski led Lakeview Remodeling with 15 points. Jack Syrell had 12 points, with Cody Vickery adding 11 points and K.J. Grady putting up 10. David Gonzalez had eight points, with Devon Mahoney adding six and Aiden Seinoski adding five points. Sage Moody had two points for Lakeview Remodeling.
Zach Chamberlain led all scorers with 31 points for Warner PT. Henry Sweeney had 16 points, with Hassan Haji adding six. Anthony Burke had four points, with Braydin Spath and Dominick Olivadoti scoring two points each.
(3/17) GS Steamers 63, Good Times 57
The game was close throughout, but GS Steamers led after all four quarters en route to a 63-57 win on Thursday. GS Steamers held a three-point lead after one, and went into the half up 31-27. Good Times cut the lead to two, 47-45, entering the fourth, but GS Steamers used a strong fourth to seal a 63-57 win.
Nate DeVinny had 22 points to lead GS Steamers in the win. M.J. Lilly added 18 points, while Troy Lilly had nine points. Camden Atkinson had five, with Logan Lamb adding four points. Matthew Knox had three points, and London Anderson added two points.
Noah Bwalya had 23 points for Good Times, leading all scorers. Charlie Cherchio had 15 points, with Connor Harvey adding eight and Shawn Perras adding six points. Dillon Harvey had five points.
(3/17) C&R Pro Sales 64, Kirwan Law 61
C&R Pro Sales won a back-and-forth affair on Thursday, holding off Kirwan Law for a 64-61 win. C&R Pro Sales led by one after the first before going into halftime locked in a 35-35 tie. Kirwan Law took a one-point lead into the fourth, but C&R Pro Sales outscored Kirwan Law 17-13 in the fourth to earn the victory.
Anthony Davis led all scorers with 34 points for C&R Pro Sales. Evan Caroccio had 17 points, with Andres Colon adding 11. Joshua McManus added two points.
Ethan Locastro had 15 points to lead Kirwan Law. Jack Reynolds added 13 points, while Austin Symborski had 10 points. Gavin Mills had eight, with Michael Fierro adding seven and Jacob Sawyer recording six points. Donovan Constanza added two points for Kirwan Law.
SENIOR LEAGUE
(3/16) K-9 Grooming 55, Oscar Roofing 39
K-9 Grooming set the tone with a big second quarter on Wednesday, earning a 55-39 win over Oscar Roofing. K-9 Grooming led 13-7 after one before taking a 33-12 lead into halftime. They led 49-20 after the third, and held off a strong fourth-quarter push from Oscar Roofing to pick up the win.
Lucas Parkhurst had 20 points for K-9 Grooming in the win. Toby Caroccio had 10 points, with Mason Carvell adding eight. Landon Halsey had seven points and Noah Caroccio had six, with Kevin Perlett and Justyn Barbera each adding two points.
Logan Stahl had 22 points to lead Oscar Roofing. Kyle Cough added 13 points, with Brayden Stancliffe and Kamryn Fedder each adding two points.
(3/16) Burke’s 60, Allstate 35
After a tight first quarter, Burke’s pulled away and never let up, earning a 60-35 win over Allstate on Wednesday. Burke’s led 9-8 after one, quickly turning that into a 13-point lead at the half. Burke’s scored at least 20 points in each of the final two quarters, cruising to victory.
Luis Correa had 13 points to lead a balanced Burke’s attack, with Evan Anderson and Dominic Stafford each adding 12 points. Josiah Haskins had 11 points, while Peyton Valenzuela had four. Zaccheus Pittsley and Dean Ouderkirk each had two points.
Nolan Conners led Allstate with 12 points, while Isaac Krul added 11 points. Ethan King and Blake Davern each had six points.
(3/18) Allstate 63, Oscar Roofing 54
Allstate jumped ahead early, holding a lead throughout and locking up a 64-53 win over Oscar Roofing on Friday. Allstate led 18-6 after one, and were ahead by seven at halftime. After Oscar Roofing cut the lead to four entering the final quarter, Allstate responded with a strong fourth to pick up the win.
Ethan King and Jack Slobe each had 13 points to lead Allstate. Nolan Conners had 12 points, while Isaac Krul added 10 points. Brendon Tolley had seven, with Blake Davern and Brayden Terramiggi each adding four points in the win.
Reiyomar Colon led all scorers with 23 points for Oscar Roofing. Hunter Joseph had 12 points, with Logan Stahl adding nine. Kyle Cough had six points, Kevin Firenze had three, and Noah Irland had one point.
(3/18) Burke’s 42, K-9 Grooming 38
Burke’s held off a tough comeback attempt from K-9 Grooming on Friday, earning a 42-38 win. Burke’s led by eight after the first, and was ahead 28-15 at halftime. K-9 Grooming cut the lead to nine entering the fourth, but Burke’s held on in the final frame to earn the win.
Josiah Haskins had 13 points for Burke’s, with Dominic Stafford adding 10 points. Luis Correa had eight, with Evan Anderson adding five points. Peyton Valenzuela and Parker Stevens each had three points for Burke’s.
Landen Halsey led K-9 Grooming with 14 points. Lucas Parkhurst had 12 points, Toby Caroccio had 10 points, and Mason Carvell added two points.
JUNIOR LEAGUE
(3/15) Fyzical Therapy 47, Scriba Mini Storage 30
A big performance from Maddox Browngardt led Fyzical Therapy to 47-30 win over Scriba Mini Storage on Tuesday. Fyzical Therapy led 12-8 after one, holding a five-point advantage at halftime. After leading 28-20 entering the fourth, Fyzical Therapy pulled away with a strong fourth to seal the victory.
Browngardt had 31 points to lead Fyzical Therapy in the win. Will Peterson added six points, while Carter Conaway had four. Jacob Rice, Grady King, and Benjamin Weitz each had two points in the victory.
Greyson Joseph led Scriba Mini Storage with 16 points. Jayce Davern had 10 points, with DeAnthony Sanchez and Connor VanBuren each adding two points.
(3/15) GJP 36, Oscar Roofing 24
GJP fell behind early, but finished strong en route to a 36-24 win over Oscar Roofing on Tuesday. Oscar Roofing led 12-6 after the first, but a strong second quarter sent GJP into halftime with a six-point lead. GJP outscored Oscar Roofing 17-12 in the second half to earn the win.
Samuel Arthur had 11 points to lead GJP, while Carter Birmingham added eight points. Kamdyn Fedder had seven points, with Aiden Tamblin and Brayden Giglio each adding four. Blake Vooris had two points in the win.
Jaden Anderson had eight points for Oscar Roofing, with Connor Parsons adding six. Conner Canale had four points, with Derrek DeCarr, Dominic Falcetti, and Max Clarke each adding two points.
(3/18) GJP 43, Scriba Mini Storage 31
GJP jumped out to a strong start and never looked back, leading to a 43-31 win over Scriba Mini Storage on Friday. GJP led 7-2 after one, holding a 19-8 lead at halftime. The points came slightly easier in the second half, with GJP holding on for a 43-31 win.
Blake Vooris had 14 points for GJP, while Samuel Arthur had 12. Carter Birmingham added eight points, while Kamdyn Fedder had four. Brayden Giglio and Mason Delaney each added two points in the win.
Greyson Joseph had 23 points to lead all scorers for Scriba Mini Storage. DeAnthony Sanchez added six points, while Jayce Davern had two points.
(3/18) Oscar Roofing 29, Fyzical Therapy 19
Oscar Roofing built an early lead and remained ahead, earning a 29-19 win over Fyzical Therapy on Friday. Oscar Roofing led 16-8 after the first, but Fyzical Therapy cut the lead to seven heading into halftime. The deficit was cut to six entering the fourth, but Oscar Roofing outscored Fyzical Therapy 7-3 in the fourth to seal a 29-19 victory.
Jaden Anderson had 12 points in the win for Oscar Roofing. Derrek DeCarr added six points, with Conner Canale and Max Clarke each adding four points. Dominic Falcetti had three points in the win.
Will Peterson led Fyzical Therapy with 12 points. John Stahl, Koston Hawkins, and Carter Conaway each had two points, with Tanner Demling adding one point.
