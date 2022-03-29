MAJOR LEAGUE
(3/24) C&R Pro Sales 62, GS Steamers 61
C&R Pro Sales got off to a strong start and held off GS Steamers for a 62-61 win on Thursday. C&R Pro Salews led 22-11 after the first, but GS Steamers cut the lead to three by halftime. C&R Pro Sales led by five after three, and fought off a tough fourth-quarter effort to pick up the win.
Anthony Davis had 36 points for C&R Pro Sales, leading all scorers. Andres Colon added 12 points, while Nick Dunning added four points. Kaden Ferraro and Owen Sincavage each had three points, while Joshua McManus and Hunter Hourigan each scored two points.
Nate DeVinny led GS Steamers with 23 points. M.J. Lilly added 13 points, while Camden Atkinson had 10. Troy Lilly added seven points, while Matthew Knox and Clay Kennedy each scored three points. Logan Lamb added two points.
(3/24) Warner PT 57, Kirwan Law 56
Warner PT fought off Kirwan Law on Thursday, earning a 57-56 victory in a tight game. Warner PT led 15-13 after one, and took a three-point lead into halftime. Kirwan Law fought back after trailing by five through three quarters, but Warner PT held on for the win.
Andrew Mullen had 16 points for Warner PT, with Zach Chamberlain adding 11. Hassan Haji and Damien LeBeau each had nine points, with Dominic Olivadoti adding six. Anthony Burke had four points, and Trent Izard added two points.
Matthew Krul led Kirwan Law with 19 points. Ethan Locastro had 15 points, while Jack Reynolds added nine. Austin Symborski had five points, Kaiden Whiteside had four, while Jacob Sawyer added three points and Donovan Constanza added one.
(3/24) Good Times 70, Lakeview Remodeling 67
Despite trailing at halftime and entering the fourth quarter, Good Times finished strong in a back-and-forth game on Thursday, earning a 70-67 victory. Good Times led by one after the first, but a strong second quarter allowed Lakeview Remodeling to go up by four points. Good Times cut the lead to two entering the fourth, and used a strong final frame to pick up the win.
Noah Bwalya had 26 points to lead Good Times. Connor Harvey added 19 points, while Kayden Perez had 12 points and Shawn Perras had 11. Ethan Cedillo added one point in the win.
Cody Vickery led Lakeview Remodeling with 34 points. Jack Syrell had 12 points, with Ryan Symborski adding 10. Devon Mahoney had four points and K.J. Grady had three, with David Gonzalez and Matt Victory each adding two points.
(3/21) C&R Pro Sales 59, Kirwan Law 52
C&R Pro Sales emerged victorius from a wild game on Monday, holding on for a 59-52 win over Kirwan Law. C&R Pro Sales led by 12 at halftime, but Kirwan Law outscored C&R Pro Sales 20-7 in the third, taking a one-point lead into the final quarter. C&R Pro Sales bounced back, playing a strong fourth and earning a 59-52 win.
Andres Colon had 25 points to lead C&R Pro Sales, with Anthony Davis adding 23. Owen Sincavage and Joshua McManus each had four points, with Jordan Thompson adding three points.
Jack Reynolds had 14 points to lead Kirwan Law, with Ethan Locastro scoring 13 points. Kaiden Whiteside and Michael Fierro each had eight points, while Matthew Krul had four. Donovan Constanza had three points, while Austin Symborski had two.
(3/21) Warner PT 66, Good Times 39
Warner PT got off to a quick start on Monday and didn’t let up, cruising to a 66-39 win over Good Times. Warner PT led by 12 after one, and were up 41-18 at halftime en route to the victory.
Hassan Haji led Warner PT with 15 points in the win. Anthony Burke had 12 points, while Dominic Olivadoti added 10. Henry Sweeney had eight points, while Zach Chamberlain had six. Bree Smith, Andrew Mullen, and Damien LeBeau each had five points.
Noah Bwalya led Good Times with 20 points. Connor Harvey had seven points, while Rayshawn Spicer had five. Kaden Perez had four points, Shawn Perras had three, and Ethan Cedillo added two points.
(3/21) Lakeview Remodeling 60, GS Steamers 58
Lakeview Remodeling led early, but had to fight back to earn a 60-58 win over GS Steamers on Monday. Lakeview Remodeling led 18-11 after the first, but trailed by two at halftime and were down 45-41 entering the fourth before rallying with a strong quarter to earn the victory.
Devon Mahoney led Lakeview Remodeling with 18 points. K.J. Grady had 14, while Cody Vickery added 13 points. Ryan Symborski and Jack Syrell each had six points, with Jeff Thompson adding three points.
Nate DeVinny led GS Steamers with 20 points. Camden Atkinson added 14 points, while Clay Kennedy had eight and Troy Lilly had seven. M.J. Lilly added four points, Matthew Knox had three points, and Jacob Price added two points.
SENIOR LEAGUE
(3/25) Allstate 49, Oscar Roofing 33
Allstate jumped to a quick lead on Friday, using that to propel them to a 49-33 victory over Oscar Roofing. Allstate led 11-8 after the first, eventually pushing the lead to 41-25 after the third before sealing the win.
Jack Slobe had 18 points to lead Allstate, with Nolan Conners adding 12. Brendon Tolley and Brayden Terramiggi each had seven points, while Blake Davern added five.
Reiyomar Colon had 20 points for Oscar Roofing. Kyle Cough added nine points, while Kevin Firenze and Nicholas Campbell each had two points.
(3/25) Burke’s 50, K-9 Grooming 32
Burke’s led by eight after the first, eventually pulling away in the second half for a 50-32 win over K-9 Grooming on Friday. K-9 Grooming used a strong second quarter to cut Burke’s lead to 19-17 at the half, but Burke’s went on a 15-5 run in the third to pull away and eventually seal the win.
Luis Correa led Burke’s with 18 points, while Dominic Stafford added 15. Josiah Haskins had seven points, with Evan Anderson adding five. Peyton Valenzuela had three points, while Zaccheus Pittsley had two.
Lucas Parkhurst had 12 points to lead K-9 Grooming. Ruben Sanchez, Justyn Barbera, and Landen Halsey each had six points, with Sam Britton adding two.
(3/25) Burke’s 75, Oscar Roofing 18
Burke’s got out to a fast start on Friday and never let up, cruising to a 75-18 win over Oscar Roofing. Burke’s led 20-4 after the first, and 32-8 at halftime en route to the victory.
Peyton Valenzuela had 17 points for Burke’s, while Josiah Haskins and Dominic Stafford each had 16 points. Evan Anderson added 10 points, Luis Correa had eight, and Zaccheus Pittsley had six points. Parker Stevens added two points.
Reiyomar Colon led Oscar Roofing with 10 points. Kyle Cough had four, while Abe Irland and Noah Irland each had two points.
(3/16) K-9 Grooming 45, Allstate 29
K-9 Grooming led throughout, pulling away in the second half for a 45-29 win over Allstate. K-9 Grooming led by four after the first, and by seven at the half before outscoring Allstate 26-17 in the second half to lock up the win.
Lucas Parkhurst had 23 points to lead K-9 Grooming. Ruben Sanchez added 11, while Mason Carvell had five points. Landen Halsey had four points, with Justyn Barbera adding two points.
Jack Slobe led Allstate with 10 points, while Nolan Conners added eight points. Brayden Terramiggi had four, while Ethan King had three points. Blake Davern and Isaac Krul each had two points.
JUNIOR LEAGUE
(3/25) GJP 39, Scriba Mini Storage 12
Led by a dominant defensive performance, GJP cruised to a 39-12 win over Scriba Mini Storage on Friday. GJP led 16-4 at halftime, and outscored Scriba Mini Storage 14-0 in the third, eventually sealing the 27-point victory.
Carter Birmingham had 11 points for GJP, with Blake Vooris and Samuel Arthur each adding 10 points. Aiden Tamblin had four, while Mason Delaney and Carson Clemons each had two points.
DeAnthony Sanchez led Scriba Mini Storage with six points. Jazzlyn Bristol, Jayce Davern, and Connor VanBuren each had two points.
(3/25) Oscar Roofing 21, Fyzical Therapy 16
Oscar Roofing used a strong effort in the second and third quarters to gain separation, holding off a fourth-quarter push from Fyzical Therapy for a 21-16 win. Oscar Roofing led by one after the first before taking a seven-point lead into halftime, and held on for the win despite a strong fourth from Fyzical Therapy.
Jaden Anderson had nine points to lead Oscar Roofing. Conner Canale and Connor Parsons each had four points, while Max Clarke and Dominic Falcetti each had two.
Carter Conaway had six points for Fyzical Therapy, with Will Peterson adding five. Benjamin Weitz and Grady King each had two points, while Tanner Demling added one point.
(3/22) Oscar Roofing 50, Scriba Mini Storage 29
Oscar Roofing overcame a slow start on Tuesday, using a big second quarter to pull ahead and eventually cruise to a 50-29 victory. Scriba Mini Storage led 10-7 after one, but Oscar Roofing outscored Scriba Mini Storage 17-1 in the second to gain separation.
Jaden Anderson had 31 points to lead Oscar Roofing. Conner Canale added 13 points, with Max Clarke scoring six points.
Greyson Joseph had 15 points for Scriba Mini Storage, with DeAnthony Sanchez and Jayce Davern each adding seven points.
(3/22) Fyzical Therapy 39, GJP 37
Fyzical Therapy used a strong second half to rally, picking up a tense 39-37 win over GJP on Tuesday. GJP led by two after the first, and took a 20-13 lead into halftime. Fyzical Therapy cut the lead to three entering the fourth, outscoring GJP 14-9 in the final quarter to earn the win.
Maddox Browngardt led all scorers with 29 points for Fyzical Therapy. Will Peterson and Jon Stahl each added four points, with Tanner Demling scoring two points.
Kamdyn Fedder had 12 points to lead GJP. Blake Vooris and Cartert Birmingham each had seven points, with Aiden Tamlin adding five points. Samuel Arthur, Bentley King, and Mason Delaney each had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.