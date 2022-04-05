MAJOR LEAGUE
GS Steamers 66, Kirwan Law 53
GS Steamers pulled away in the fourth, earning a 66-53 win over Kirwan Law on Monday. GS Steamers led by two after the first, but Kirwan Law used a strong second quarter to take a one-point lead into halftime. GS Steamers led by one after the third, and pulled away with a 19-7 run in the fourth.
Camden Atkinson had 24 points to lead GS Steamers, while Troy Lilly added 19. M.J. Lilly and Nate DeVinny each had seven points, with Riley King adding three. Matthew Knox, Ethan Alnutt, and Jacob Price each had two points.
Ethan Locastro had 14 points to lead Kirwan Law, while Matthew Krul had 12 and Jack Reynolds added 10. Austin Symborski had eight points, with Michael Fierro adding six and Jacob Sawyer scoring three points.
Lakeview Remodeling 61, C&R Pro Sales 55
Lakeview Remodeling bounced back from a slow start on Monday, earning a 61-55 win over C&R Pro Sales. After the first, C&R Pro Sales led by eight, and took a three-point lead into halftime. Lakeview Remodeling used a big third quarter to take the lead and held on in the fourth.
Cody Vickery had 29 points to lead Lakeview Remodeling. Jack Syrell had 11 points, with Ryan Symborski adding eight. David Gonzalez had three points, while Jeff Thompson and Devon Mahoney had two points each.
Anthony Davis had 25 points for C&R Pro Sales. Andres Colon added 14 points, while Joshua McManus had six. Evan Caroccio had five points, while Owen Sincavage added three points and Nick Dunning added two points.
Warner PT 40, Good Times 26
Warner PT used a dominant defensive effort to earn a 40-26 win over Good Times on Monday. Warner PT held Good Times scoreless in the first, leading 17-0, before taking a 27-8 lead into halftime and holding on for the win in the second half.
Zach Chamberlain had 10 points to lead Warner PT. Hassan Haji added six points, while Anthony Burke had five. Bree Smith, Dominick Olivadoti, Henry Sweeney, and Andrew Mullen all had four points apiece, with Damien LeBeau adding three points.
Noah Bwalya had 10 points for Good Times, with Connor Harvey adding six. Kaden Perez and Rayshawn Spicer each had four points, with Ethan Cedillo adding two points.
Kirwan Law 49, Good Times 44
Kirwan Law rallied in the fourth quarter, coming back to earn a 49-44 win over Good Times on Tuesday. Good Times led by six at halftime, and held a 38-33 advantage entering the fourth before Kirwan Law finished the game on a 16-6 run to earn the victory.
Ethan Locastro had 24 points to lead Kirwan Law in the win. Matthew Krul added 11 points, while Jack Reynolds had five and Michael Fierro had four. Austin Symborski added three points, with Donovan Constanza adding two points.
Noah Bwalya led Good Times with 10 points, while Connor Harvey had nine. Kaden Perez added seven points, Rayshawn Spicer had six, with Shawn Perras and Ethan Cedillo each adding five points. Caden Thompson had two points.
GS Steamers 50, C&R Pro Sales 48
GS Steamers won a tight, back-and-forth affair on Tuesday, earning a 50-48 win over C&R Pro Sales. GS Steamers trailed by two after the first and at halftime, responding in the third to tie the game before finishing with a strong fourth for the victory.
Camden Atkinson had 18 points for GS Steamers, while Nate DeVinny had 15. Troy Lilly added five points, with Jacob Price and Clay Kennedy each adding four points. M.J. Lilly and Matthew Knox each had two points.
Anthony Davis had 23 points to lead C&R Pro Sales, with Andres Colon adding 14. Owen Sincavage had five points, while Joshua McManus had four points and Nick Dunning added two points.
Warner PT 62, Lakeview Remodeling 44
Warner PT jumped out to an early double-digit advantage and held on, rolling to a 62-44 win over Lakeview Remodeling on Tuesday. Warner PT led 18-7 after the first, but Lakeview Remodeling responded to cut the lead to five at halftime. Warner PT was able to push the lead back to double figures in the third before cruising to the finish.
Zach Chamberlain led Warner PT with 21 points. Dominick Olivadoti, Henry Sweeney, and Hassan Haji had 10 points each. Anthony Burke added four points, while Damien LeBeau had three and both Andrew Mullen and Bree Smith had two points.
Cody Vickery had 18 points to lead Lakeview Remodeling. Ryan Symborski had 15 points, while Jack Syrell had five. Devon Mahoney and K.J. Grady each had three points.
GS Steamers 49, Warner PT 35
GS Steamers built a slim lead heading into halftime, pulling away in the fourth quarter to earn a 49-35 victory over Warner PT on Thursday. GS Steamers led 22-17 at halftime, and outscored Warner PT 16-6 in the fourth to seal the victory.
Camden Atkinson had 14 points to lead GS Steamers in the win, with Clay Kennedy adding nine points. Troy Lilly and M.J. Lilly each had eight points, with Riley King adding five and Logan Lamb scoring four points. Matthew Knox added one point.
Dominic Olivadoti led Warner PT with 14 points. Hassan Haji had six points, with Anthony Burke added five points. Henry Sweeney had four points, with Damien LeBeau adding three points. Andrew Mullen added two points, and Bree Smith had one point.
Lakeview Remodeling 52, Kirwan Law 42
Lakeview Remodeling overcame a slow start to take down Kirwan Law on Thursday. Kirwan Law led 16-4 after the first, but Lakeview Remodeling rallied to cut the lead to just two points at halftime. The game was tied entering the fourth, where Lakeview Remodeling outscored Kirwan Law 15-5 to seal the 52-42 victory.
Cody Vickery had 18 points to lead Lakeview Remodeling, with Ryan Symborski adding 15.
Devon Mahoney had eight points, while Jack Syrell had seven. David Gonzalez and K.J. Grady each had two points.
Ethan Locastro had 24 points to lead Kirwan Law. Matthew Krul had 14 points, while Austin Symborski and Michael Fierro each had two points.
C&R Pro Sales 73, Good Times 45
C&R Pro Sales jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on Thursday, cruising to a 73-45 win over Good Times. C&R Pro Sales led by nine after the first, and took a 39-21 advantage into halftime before locking up the win in the second half.
Anthony Davis had 40 points for C&R Pro Sales in the win. Nick Dunning added 15 points, while Andres Colon had 12. Hunter Hourigan and Owen Sincavage each had three points, with Jordan Thompson adding two.
Connor Harvey led Good Times with 20 points. Noah Bwalya had 14 points, while Shawn Perras added nine and Kaden Perez had two points.
SENIOR LEAGUE
Oscar Roofing 57, K-9 Grooming 28
Oscar Roofing used a dominant second quarter to pull away, cruising to a 57-28 win over K-9 Grooming on Wednesday. Oscar Roofing outscored K-9 Grooming 19-5 in the second quarter and took an 18-point lead into halftime before finishing out the win.
Reiyomar Colon had 26 points to lead Oscar Roofing. Logan Stahl added nine points, while Hunter Joseph had eight.
Kyle Cough and Kevin Firenze each had five points, with Brayden Stancliffe adding four.
K-9 Grooming was led by Lucas Parkhurst’s 15 points. Justyn Barbera and Mason Carvell each had five points, while Ruben Sanchez added three points.
Burke’s 54, Allstate 35
After a tight first quarter, Burke’s pulled away with a strong second frame and held off a second-half push from Allstate to earn a 54-35 win on Wednesday. Burke’s led 29-13 at halftime, but a strong third quarter from Allstate cut the lead to nine before Burke’s went on a 16-6 run in the fourth to lock up the win.
Evan Anderson had 12 points to lead Burke’s, with Luis Correa and Josiah Haskins each recording 11 points. Parker Stevens and Dominic Stafford had seven points apiece, with Peyton Valenzuela adding four points. Zaccheus Pittsley had two points, and Dean Ouderkirk had one point.
Brendon Tolley had 21 points for Allstate. Blake Davern had six points, with Ethan King adding five and Nolan Conners adding three points.
Allstate 42, K-9 Grooming 31
Allstate established an early lead and slowly built on it en route to a 42-31 win over K-9 Grooming on Friday. Allstate led 24-19 at halftime, extending the lead to seven after the third before locking up the win with a strong fourth.
Isaac Krul had 17 points to lead Allstate, while Ethan King had 10 points. Nolan Conners had nine points, with Blake Davern adding six.
Lucas Parkhurst had 15 points for K-9 Grooming, with Mason Carvell adding eight points. Justyn Barbera, Noah Caroccio, Sam Britton, and Ruben Sanchez all had two points apiece.
JUNIOR LEAGUE
GJP 38, Oscar Roofing 26
GJP got out to a strong start on Tuesday, building an early lead on the way to a 38-26 win over Oscar Roofing. GJP led 8-4 after one, and took a 21-12 lead into halftime. Oscar Roofing cut the deficit to five after the third, but GJP responded with a strong fourth to pick up the win.
Blake Vooris and Brayden Giglio each had eight points for GJP, while Carter Birmingham added seven and Kamdyn Fedder added six points. Samuel Arthur had four points, Aiden Tamblin had three, and Bentley King added two points.
Jaden Anderson had 12 points for Oscar Roofing, with Conner Canale adding eight and Connor Parsons recording six points.
Fyzical Therapy 45, Scriba Mini Storage 27
Fyzical Therapy used a dominant second quarter to pull ahead, eventually cruising to a 45-27 win over Scriba Mini Storage on Tuesday. Trailing by one after the first, Fyzical Therapy went on a 17-4 run in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead before rolling to the finish.
Maddox Browngardt had 15 points to lead Fyzical Therapy, while Jon Stahl had 10. Koston Hawkins added eight points, while Will Peterson had six. Carter Conaway had four points, with Grady King adding two.
Greyson Joseph led Scriba Mini Storage with 15 points. DeAnthony Sanchez had four points, while Jayce Davern, Connor VanBuren, Edward Weitz, and Weston Sterling all had two points apiece.
Oscar Roofing 40, Scriba Mini Storage 31
Oscar Roofing built an early lead and maintained it throughout the day on Friday, holding on for a 40-31 win over Scriba Mini Storage. Oscar Roofing led 26-19 at halftime, and 34-27 after the third before sealing the victory.
Jaden Anderson led all scorers with 16 points for Oscar Roofing. Connor Parsons added 10 points, while Derek DeCarr had six points. Conner Canale had four points, with both Dominic Falcetti and Max Clarke adding two points each.
Jayce Davern had 10 points for Scriba Mini Storage, with DeAnthony Sanchez adding eight points. Connor VanBuren had five points, while Greyson Joseph and Jazzlyn Bristol each had four points.
GJP 35, Fyzical Therapy 26
GJP used a strong second quarter to pull ahead, holding on for a 35-26 win over Fyzical Therapy on Friday. Fyzical Therapy led by one after the first, but GJP went on an 11-2 run in the second to build an eight-point advantage. GJP took a 29-19 lead into the fourth and finished strong to earn the win.
Samuel Arthur had 14 points to lead GJP. Blake Vooris and Kamdyn Fedder each had six points, with Brayden Giglio adding four points. Aiden Tamblin had three points, while Carter Birmingham had two.
Maddox Browngardt had 18 points for Fyzical Therapy. Carter Conaway had four points, while Jon Stahl and Koston Hawkins each had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.