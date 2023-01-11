MEXICO — The Oswego varsity boys swimming and diving team spoiled Mexico’s Senior Night, defeating the Tigers 95-79 on Tuesday.
Mexico honored its senior team members — Jacob Gates, Avery Oakes, Luke Kinsey, Andrew Harriger and Gabriel Fox — after the swim meet concluded.
Oswego had seven first-place finishes in the meet. But, what aided the Bucs were a couple events where they finished second and third to rack up some more points.
After the team’s third meet in six days, Oswego coach Josh Lerch said that the team is looking forward to getting “back to work” with some practices.
For the Bucs, Cooper Dawson and Quinten Denkenberger both won two individual events. Also taking first-place finishes were Treyse Miller and Shane Bond.
Top finishers for Mexico included Bill Mills, who won two events, and Andrew Harriger.
Right out of the gate, Oswego’s 200 medley relay — which consisted of Denkenberger, Miller, Dawson and Bond — won with a time of 1:54.58. Then the Bucs took first and second place in the 200 freestyle. Dawson clocked in at 2:08.95 to take the top spot, followed closely behind by Jack Canale-Giberson at 2:09.25.
Canale-Giberson’s finish is his first Class A Sectional cut time, Lerch said. “But (it) certainly won’t be his last this season,” he added. Liam Sugar, another eighth-grader, finished fourth with his personal best (2:13.50).
Mexico crawled back with a strong showing in the 200 individual medley, with Mills taking the event with a time of 2:12.28. John Rice finished second, touching the pad at 2:26.12.
While Bond won the 50 freestyle (23.67), Mexico took second and third with Aiden DeGroff (24.99) and Daniel Gagnier (26.87).
Both teams had one diver each. Harriger won the event with a six-dive score of 216.15. Oswego freshman Adam Greene had a score of 170.85, his personal best score which hit the sectional cut score.
“Adam had just qualified for sectionals this past Friday in an 11-dive meet in Rochester, so this was icing on the cake for him,” Lerch said.
After the diving event, the overall meet was tied 36-36.
Miller then won the 100 butterfly, going just under a minute with a 59.69.
Mills won the 100 freestyle for Mexico (51.47), but a second-third-fourth finish for Oswego in the event gave the Bucs a much larger lead in the meet. Bond was second (52.42), Canale-Giberson finished third (59.38) and Sugar clocked in at 1:02.32 to take fourth.
A one-two finish in the 500 freestyle gave the Bucs a larger gap. Denkenberger won with a time of 5:48.36, and Jacob Barton — with a personal best — finished second with a 6:03.66.
Oswego won the 200 freestyle relay with a team of Miller, Canale-Giberson, Sugar and Bond, clocking in at 1:43.83.
Dawson won his second individual event in the 100 backstroke (1:26.86) followed by Miller’s second win in the 100 backstroke (1:06.23).
Oswego led the meet 95-71 after the breaststroke, giving the Bucs enough of a cushion to exhibition the 400 freestyle relay. While both relay squads clocked in ahead of Mexico, the team of Aiden Bartlett, Oakes, Gates and Harriger won with a final time of 5:13.35.
FINAL RESULTS
200 Medley Relay
1st: Denkenberger, Miller, Dawson and Bond (Oswego) (1:54.58)
2nd: Gates, Oakes, Kinsey, Fox (Mexico) (2:19.27)
3rd: Pelow, Perlet, DeMarree, Clifford (Mexico) (2:38.60)
200 Freestyle
1st: Cooper Dawson (Oswego) (2:08.95)
2nd: Jack Canale-Giberson (Oswego) (2:09.25)
3rd: Stefano Magro (Mexico) (2:09.89)
4th: Liam Sugar (Oswego) (2:13.50)
5th: Gabriel Fox (Mexico) (2:42.09)
6th: Merrick Pelow (Mexico) (3:01.61)
200 Individual Medley
1st: Bill Mills (Mexico) (2:12.28)
2nd: John Rice (Mexico) (2:26.12)
3rd: Quinten Denkenberger (Oswego) (2:26.20)
4th: Aiden Bartlett (Mexico) (2:42.82)
5th: Dylan Danseco (Oswego) (2:47.87)
6th: Jack Wallace (Oswego) (3:25.53)
50 Freestyle
1st: Shane Bond (Oswego) (23.67)
2nd: Aiden DeGroff (Mexico) (24.99)
3rd: Daniel Gagnier (Mexico) (26.87)
4th: Elliot Newell (Oswego) (27.94)
5th: Alex Marthia (Mexico) (28.14)
6th: Adam Greene (Oswego) (36.37)
Diving (6)
1st: Andrew Harriger (Mexico) (216.15)
2nd: Adam Greene (Oswego) (170.85)
100 Butterfly
1st: Treyse Miller (Oswego) (59.69)
2nd: Stefano Magro (Mexico) (1:03.27)
3rd: Elliot Newell (Oswego) (1:12.51)
4th: Tylor Schierer (Oswego) (1:18.05)
5th: Luke Kinsey (Mexico) (1:21.33)
6th: Kaleb DeMarree (Mexico) (1:26.45)
100 Freestyle
1st: Bill Mills (Mexico) (51.47)
2nd: Shane Bond (Oswego) (52.42)
3rd: Jack Canale-Giberson (Oswego) (59.38)
4th: Liam Sugar (Oswego) (1:02.32)
5th: Luke Kinsey (Mexico) (1:12.33)
6th: Jacob Gates (Mexico) (1:17.98)
500 Freestyle
1st: Quinten Denkenberger (Oswego) (5:48.36)
2nd: Jacob Barton (Oswego) (6:03.66)
3rd: Alex Marthia (Mexico) (6:07.37)
4th: Aiden Bartlett (Mexico) (6:22.34)
5th: Daniel Gagnier (Mexico) (6:26.73)
6th: Jack Wallace (Oswego) (8:03.48)
200 Freestyle Relay
1st: Miller, Canale-Giberson, Sugar, Bond (Oswego) (1:43.83)
2nd: Magro, Marthia, Gagnier, DeGroff (Mexico) (1:46.35)
3rd: Newell, Danseco, Schierer, Barton (Oswego) (1:56.30)
4th: Harriger, Kinsey, Bartlett, Fox (Mexico) (2:04.19)
100 Backstroke
1st: Cooper Dawson (Oswego) (1:06.09)
2nd: John Rice (Mexico) (1:07.44)
3rd: Dylan Danseco (Oswego) (1:19.26)
4th: Jacob Gates (Mexico) (1:22.97)
5th: Kaleb DeMarree (Mexico) (1:29.83)
100 Breaststroke
1st: Treyse Miller (Oswego) (1:06.23)
2nd: Aiden DeGroff (Mexico) (1:18.97)
3rd: Tylor Schierer (Oswego) (1:22.13)
4th: Avery Oakes (Mexico) (1:25.67)
5th: Jacob Barton (Oswego) (1:26.86)
6th: Luke Kinsey (Mexico) (1:27.13)
400 Freestyle Relay
1st: Bartlett, Oakes, Gates, Harriger (Mexico) (5:13.35)
