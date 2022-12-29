Peyton Bond vs. Carthage

Oswego’s Peyton Bond goes up for layup during the Bucs’ game against Carthage on  Dec. 22. Oswego, most recently, topped APW on Wednesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

PULASKI — After falling to county rival Hannibal on Tuesday, the Oswego varsity girls basketball team responded big with a 62-15 win over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown in the consolation game of the Pulaski Holiday Tournament.

Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs looked like a “different team” than the one that played against Hannibal, coming out aggressive on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball while also building an early lead.

Recommended for you