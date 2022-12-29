PULASKI — After falling to county rival Hannibal on Tuesday, the Oswego varsity girls basketball team responded big with a 62-15 win over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown in the consolation game of the Pulaski Holiday Tournament.
Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs looked like a “different team” than the one that played against Hannibal, coming out aggressive on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball while also building an early lead.
The Bucs led 11-2 after the first quarter.
“We wanted to get back out on the court and play hard like we know we can,” Babcock said. “We came out and got after it on the defensive end. APW has a girl averaging over 20 a game so we wanted to make sure she didn’t hurt us.”
Utilizing quick substitutions, Oswego kept players fresh and the energy showed, Babcock said, limiting APW’s shooting space. The Bucs didn’t allow any points in the second quarter, giving Oswego a 25-2 advantage at halftime.
Babcock said Oswego was on “cruise control” in the second half, with every player on the team recording at least one point in the contest. The Bucs soared to a 62-15 win to take third place in the tournament.
“I was much happier with our effort today,” Babcock said. “I told the girls I don’t get upset about a loss, but effort has to be there.”
Sophia Babcock, who was named to the tournament all-star team, led Oswego with 14 points in the contest. Maria Sweet recorded 12 points and Riley Reynolds tacked on 12 points.
Sydney Hoefer contributed seven points, followed by Adriana Ellis’ six points. Alexandria Woodward had five points.
Maria Warner and Alexa Kuzawski both chipped in two points, while Peyton Bond had a point.
Oswego plays next on Jan. 6 against East Syracuse-Minoa.
