Oswego varsity girls golf team competes in first match of 2022

SYRACUSE — The Oswego High School girls’ golf team started its season on Friday, competing as a team for the first time in nearly three years. Six Buccaneer golfers, including junior Catherine Callen took to the greens at Tecumseh Golf Club in Syracuse as members of the Salt City Athletic Conference, which also includes East Syracuse-Minoa, Jamesville-DeWitt, Auburn and Central Square.
“The start to the spring season has been typical,” said Oswego Coach Dan Rose, now in his 14th season at the helm of the Lady Buc varsity golf team. “Lots of rain. Lots of cold. Lots of work in the gym. We have had a few decent days recently, though. Luckily, the girls have been able to get out on the course at Oswego Country Club and get some holes under their belts.”
Coach Rose admitted that besides third-year starter Catherine Callen, his team this year consists of players brand new to the idea of competitive golf. In high school golf matches, six players from each team play nine holes and the lowest four scores are counted and added up at the end. Teams are ranked based on their overall total number of strokes.
Playing for the Bucs in the first match of the year along with junior Catherine Callen were eighth-grader Miley Bevacqua, freshmen Emmie Furlong and Ella O’Connor, and sophomores Lauren Atkins and Ciarrah Tynan. Five of the six Lady Buc golfers were playing in their first career high school match.
“Our goal was to keep a positive attitude and gain experience with moving around the golf course, keeping score, and interacting with teammates and competitors,” said Rose. “At this point in the season, score is not our primary concern.”
Keeping that in mind, Rose said that the first match was hugely successful, with all six girls finishing every hole and all six girls keeping a positive attitude. Although Oswego’s total stroke count was more than 50 strokes behind JD’s winning total of 201, Oswego was already recalling success stories on the bus ride home and already looking forward to the next match.
“We have a long way to go,” said Rose, “but I can tell this team wants to put the work in to get better.”
