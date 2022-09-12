Oswego varsity cross country runners vie in Dash In The Dark Sep 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — On Friday evening the Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams participated in the 12th annual Dash In The Dark, held at Oakville Alabama Central School in Section V.The meet consisted of three-person teams running a cross country relay race, with each runner completing two one-mile laps that included hay bale jumps and a few slight inclines.The most exciting part of the evening was that the athletes were able to run under the Friday night lights. More than 60 schools participated, and each race had over 100 three-person teams running. Oswego’s results were as follows:Boys GoldTeam of Daniel Dunn, Treyse Miller, and Kelwin Reyes placed 21st (35:51.7) Team of Andrew Shaver, Brody Wood, and Elijah LaNigra placed 51st (38:16.7)Girls GoldTeam of Kaitlyn Donoghue, Madeline Shaver, and Anne Niger placed 24th (43:35.5)Boys BlueTeam of Ethan Hyland, Ian MacKenzie, and Kieran Carter placed 37th (44:13.5)Team of Aaron O’Brien, Michael Orel, and Justin Barbera placed 76th (50:14.1)Girls BlueTeam of Laura Bennett, Olivia Kapuscinski, and Gracie Adams placed 25th (53:18.0) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Nuclear power plants update emergency plan information Latest e-Edition September 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPopeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in OswegoFulton residents voice opinions on Bird ScootersMarket House sale now a ‘done deal’ with Ed Alberts purchasing the propertyFulton Police Department gets new chief, deputy chiefQue Sera, Sera: Wade’sPort of Oswego awards contract for $2.1 million new Goble Dry Dock marinaHelen Elizabeth CarrollThe Market House: A journey through history and nowCurtis Manor hosting first Apple FestOswego welcomes new Americans Mahjabin and Nazanin Anwary Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please 3 BEDROOM apartment, heat and water included. $810 a month Cars 2005 KEYSTONE -Everest - 5th Wheel Camper - Model 343L BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs CORNELL COOPERATIVE Extension of Oswego County is currently hiring. We Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
