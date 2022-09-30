OSWEGO — Storming back from a 2-0 deficit, the Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated visiting Fayetteville-Manlius 3-2 on Thursday.
F-M won the first game 25-14 and the second game 27-25.
OSWEGO — Storming back from a 2-0 deficit, the Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated visiting Fayetteville-Manlius 3-2 on Thursday.
F-M won the first game 25-14 and the second game 27-25.
The Bucs found themselves in a precarious position. However, they never doubted themselves, never quit, and never stopped being tenacious, Coach Eric McCrobie said.
Fighting point for point with the Hornets in the third game, Oswego came out on top 25-22.
From that point the Bucs never looked back and went on to force a fifth game after winning the fourth, 25-21.
The deciding fifth game got off to a slightly undesirable start for Oswego as it trailed 4-1. But as was the case all night, the Bucs rallied back and fought for every ball on defense, and found ways to score on offense.
Focusing on defense first, followed by a strong offense, which was run by senior setter Carson White, the Buccaneers finished with a 15-11 win in the fifth game to take the match.
Jack Donovan brought much-needed momentum to Oswego with his serving, McCrobie said. Donovan went on multiple serving runs that put the opposing team out of system on offense, and allowed Oswego to capitalize on free balls that were sent over the net by the Hornets.
Donovan also led Oswego in kills with 16, closely followed by Aidan Evans (15), Brett Dykas (8), Cooper Fitzgerald (6) Charlie Cherchio (6), Braydin Spath, and Carson White (2).
Solid defensive efforts were turned in by the entire team, but Nick Besaw (libero) took control of the flow of the game for the Bucs with a dozen digs. Between Besaw, Oly Hoefer, and Cooper Fitzgerald, the ball rarely hit the ground on Oswego’s side of the court and the trio provided massive momentum swings throughout the match, McCrobie said.
At the net, Evans and Dykas had some big blocks, but it was Cherchio who put the nail in the coffin in the fifth game with two massive blocks, the second of which was for match point. Cherchio built the wall in front of F-M’s outside hitter and, as the ball went to the floor, the gymnasium erupted with applause from the loyal fans of the Oswego boys volleyball program.
Oswego (4-3) will compete against the defending sectional champion Living Word Academy today in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.