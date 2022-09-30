OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys golf team, 12-2 on the season, was to play its final match of the season on Thursday against East Syracuse-Minoa at The Links at Erie Village.
In recent action, Oswego hosted its Salt City Athletic Conference league invitational tournament on Monday on the front nine at Oswego Country Club.
Luckily, the weather broke just in time for the match, leaving the course soft with good scoring conditions for the Bucs’ six-man team.
Coach Dan Rose, in his 14th year at the helm, explained the recent switch to tournament-style play in the SCAC.
“All seven SCAC teams gather at the home team’s course and play that home team on the same day,” Rose said. “This means that we all play in the same conditions, under the same rules, and in turn, we are able to better identify the best overall individual golfers in the league.”
Rose said that with more coaches present, matches run much smoothly and there seems to be fewer issues with rules and questions on the course.
“Teams still get the chance to play with a fellow team member,” Rose said, “and individual players can see where they stack up against all the best players in the league on any given day.”
The only down side to this new format, Rose said, is the fact that the home team plays seven matches all at once, so there is added pressure on home team players, knowing that the score they produce on that day will count heavily toward their overall record.
Oswego responded to the pressure in Monday’s home match by shooting its best score of the season, a five-man total of 198.
The Bucs were led by Kevin Waters (34), Louis Roman (37) and Gavin Ruggio (37).
With the sectional tournament now looming large, Rose said he was happy to see Waters getting some much-needed help from his teammates. The thorn in Oswego’s side, once again, was league-leading Jamesville-DeWitt. The Red Rams were the only team to beat Oswego on the Bucs’ home course, shooting a team score of 189. Oswego will have one final chance to top J-D when the two play at Green Lakes State Park on Tuesday in an 18-hole end-of-year duel.
Tanner Palmitesso and Logan Crannell also scored in Monday’s match
Bucs defeat Auburn
On Tuesday, the Bucs traveled to Auburn and beat the Maroons 210-216 at Highland Park Golf Club.
Oswego’s big three continued their solid play, with a pair of 37s from Roman and Waters and a 40 by Ruggio. Palmitesso (47) and Crannell (49) also scored in the match.
Louis Roman, junior Buc starter, has used a hot putter and added length off the tee to become one of the top golfers in the SCAC.
“Lou worked hard on his game all summer,” said Rose, “playing in competitive events, hitting balls on the range, putting and chipping. Consistent scoring does not happen by accident. Lou has put in the reps and now he’s reaping the benefits. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s added a few yards to his tee ball.”
Roman’s fine play as of late bodes well for next season, when the Bucs will have everyone returning. Roman hopes to make his senior year his best one yet and maybe Oswego will finally give J-D a run for its money.
The Bucs passed along their thanks to all those who helped with their success this season including William Weimer at Stone Creek Golf Club, Bill Carhart at Oswego County Federal Credit Union, and Gunga Galunga Austin Vashaw Memorial League and Tamarack Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.