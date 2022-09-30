Buc golf 2022

The Oswego varsity golf team beat Auburn in recent action to improve to 12-2 on the season. Pictured, the Bucs pose for a team photo on the first tee at Oswego Country Club.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys golf team, 12-2 on the season, was to play its final match of the season on Thursday against East Syracuse-Minoa at The Links at Erie Village.

In recent action, Oswego hosted its Salt City Athletic Conference league invitational tournament on Monday on the front nine at Oswego Country Club.

