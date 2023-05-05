OSWEGO — There were some Friday Night Lights at Fort Ontario — except make it baseball instead of football.
The Oswego varsity baseball team split a doubleheader on Friday against Central Square, topping the Redhawks 6-5 in the first game, but falling 2-1 in the second contest.
Buc coach John Finch said both games were “well-pitched.” While Oswego had some costly errors in the first game, the Bucs held on for the victory. But in the second contest, Finch noted Oswego has “just got to be better offensively.”
Game 1
After Central Square stranded a couple runners on base in the top of the first inning, the Bucs got to work early. Owen Sincavage drew a walk and then reached second on a stolen base.
Matt Krul advanced to first base on an error from the Redhawks, sending Sincavage to third. Another error from Central Square put Tyler Dean on second base, scoring Sincavage. Jack Donovan hit an RBI groundout to third base, sending Krul home to give the Bucs a 2-0 lead.
Central Square was sent down in order in the second inning and Oswego added another pair of runs. Olyver Hoefer hit a single to the short stop before Tommy Kirwan ripped a deep single to right field, and Hoefer crossed home plate.
Dean picked up another single to right field, and Kirwan went from second base to home plate to give the Bucs a 4-0 advantage.
Central Square got one run back in the top of the third on a throwing error from right field to home plate to prevent a Redhawks’ run. In the top of the fourth, after a few walks, Central Square got another run across the plate to cut the Bucs’ lead in half.
Oswego went back up by three after Hoefer advanced to first base on a walk, followed by a single from Kirwan to left field. Hoefer, who eventually found himself at third base after Kirwan’s single and a double play, Krul singled to right field, scoring Hoefer.
The Redhawks got another run on another error in the top of the fifth. Kirwan started the inning with a single, then advanced after another single from Sincavage. Krul hit into a 4-3 double play, but Kirwan still scored.
Central Square went on a comeback attempt in the top of the seventh inning, starting with a pair of singles and a couple errors, but the Bucs thwarted Central Square with a lineout to Jack Reynolds at first base, then two groundouts to secure the 6-5 victory.
“Our hits were timely enough,” Finch said. “We had a little bit of a lull in the middle of the game. You give (Central Square) some credit for that. They did what we had to do. … We do things well at times, and other times we hurt ourselves.”
On the mound, Dean pitched three innings with four strikeouts, allowing two hits, two runs and three walks. In relief, Jack Donovan saw four innings on the mound with four strikeouts, allowing three runs, two hits and one walk.
Game 2
In an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel, Central Square narrowly came out on top after scoring runs on a passed ball and a fielding error.
The Redhawks, who were technically the home team in the second game, made quick work in the first inning — and the Bucs stranded Dean at third base after he singled to center field and advanced to third base on a couple passed balls.
Central Square stranded a pair of runners on first and second base to keep things scoreless. Both teams traded strikeouts and nice fielding plays until the fourth inning, when Central Square had back-to-back singles and a drew a walk.
Central Square’s Michael Baker advanced to third base on a passed ball, then crossed home plate on a bobbled pitch that went into the backstop to put the Redhawks up 1-0.
A couple errors led to the Redhawks making it 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning after Baker scored again.
The Bucs started to claw back in their final three outs with pinch-hitter Braydin Spath ripping a deep single to left field. He advanced to second after a fielder’s choice that Hoefer hit into the short stop. Then Augustus Potter came in to pinch-run for Spath.
Sinvacage hit a deep single to right-center field, which sent Potter across home plate. With two outs and the tying-run on second base, Krul struck out, giving Central Square the narrow win. “Central Square made one more play than we did,” Finch added.
On the mound, Krul went the distance with 13 strikeouts, allowing two runs, three hits and one walk.
“We’ve got to help Matt out,” Finch said. “A performance like that, you hate to say it’s wasted, but when someone pitches like that and doesn’t get the win, we need to be better.”
Oswego (4-7) has a home-and-home series with Auburn on Monday and Tuesday. The Maroons host the first game.
“We had 14 innings to play tonight. We did things well in some. In other innings, we didn’t capitalize on opportunities,” Finch said. “Some of it’s the game, but some of it is we just need to execute.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.