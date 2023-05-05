Matt Krul vs. Central Square

Oswego's Matt Krul (16) throws a pitch during the second game of the Buc varsity baseball team's doubleheader against Central Square on Friday. Oswego fell 2-1 in the second contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — There were some Friday Night Lights at Fort Ontario — except make it baseball instead of football.

The Oswego varsity baseball team split a doubleheader on Friday against Central Square, topping the Redhawks 6-5 in the first game, but falling 2-1 in the second contest.

