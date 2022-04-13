TULLY — The Oswego varsity track and field teams opened their season with wins in the Tully Co-Ed Spring Invitational on Monday. The Bucs’ girls team placed first with 102 points, while the boys team tied for first with Tully (107 points).
Below are results from the meet:
GIRLS RESULTS:
Tori Payne won both the long jump (15’ 1.5”) and the 400-meter (1:04.65), also placing third in the 200-meters (29.47). The team of Payne, Grace Wing, Audrey Donovan, and Sydney Hoefer placed third in the 4 x 400 relay (4:29.34).
Monae Fenty placed second in both the shot put (30’ 0.25”) and the high jump (4’ 6”). Riley King placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (20.53) and fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:21.78). She also finished third in the shot put (29’ 3”) and fourth in the discus (71’ 10”).
Maddy Shaver placed third in the 1,500-meter (5:43.01) and fourth in the 3,000-meters (11:53.62), while Laura Bennett finished fifth in the 1,500-meters (6:04.42) and sixth in the 3,000-meters (13:15.24).
The team of Anne Niger, Shaver, Bennett, and Wing placed third in the 4 x 800 relay (11:56.26). The team of Wing, Donovan, Hoefer, and Payne placed third in the 4 x 400 relay (4:29.34). The squad of McKenzie Partlow, Maelynn Freeman, Stephanie Sprague, and Marisa Jacques finished second in the 4 x 50 sled pull (1:58.38).
BOYS RESULTS:
The team of Tyler Beck, Jamee Ekman, Anthony Davis, and Moreno Fenty won the 4 x 100 relay (48.1). Fenty also won the triple jump (39’ 0.5”), with Beck placing third (37’ 1.5”).
The team of Dairo Reyes, Kelwin Reyes, Davis, and Ethan LoCastro placed second in the 4 x 400 relay (3:45.6). LoCastro finished second in the 400-meter hurdles (61.28). The team of Parker Steffen, Antonio Gonzalez, Kieran Carter, and James Workman placed second in the 4 x 50 sled pull (1:16.5).
LoCastro also placed second in the high jump (6’), while Joe DelConte finished second in the discus (103’ 3”). The team of Logan Duval, DelConte, Michael Paestella, and Ivan Pacheco finished second in the weightmen 4 x 100 (62.9). The team of Dairo Reyes, Kelwin Reyes, Daniel Dunn, and Andrew Shaver placed second in the 4 x 800 relay (9:32.69).
Kelwin Reyes finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (20.1), while Shaver placed fifth in the 3,200-meters (11:32.4). Beck took third place in the long jump (17’ 11.5”), with LoCastro finishing sixth (17’ 5”).
Fenty placed fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.59) and sixth in the 200-meter (26.11), with Beck finishing third (25.39). Darwin Warner placed fifth in the pole vault (8’ 6”).
