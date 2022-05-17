Oswego track and field teams sweep Weedsport Invitational

WEEDSPORT — The Oswego varsity track and field teams each picked up another win over the weekend, finishing the regular season with victories at the 34th annual Weedsport Invitational.
Buc boys runner Ethan LoCastro won the Men’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete, winning in three events. The Bucs’ Monae Fenty was named Women’s Most Outstanding Field Athlete, after winning a pair of field events and placing in another.
Below are results for each team:
BOYS RESULTS:
Ethan LoCastro won Men’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete, taking first in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time (57.7 seconds). He also won the 110-meter hurdles, and was a member of the Bucs’ winning 4 x 400 relay team with Kelwin Reyes, Dairo Reyes, and Anthony Davis.
Moreno Fenty won the triple jump, and placed third in the 100-meters. Dairo Reyes placed second in the 400-meters, posting a sectional qualifying time of 55.66 seconds. He was also a part of the second-place sprint medley relay team, with Tyler Beck, Davis, and Kelwin Reyes.
Beck took second in the long jump, while Daniel Dunn finished third in the 800-meters with a sectional qualifying time. Kelwin Reyes earned points for the Bucs in the 400-meter hurdles.
Dunn also placed in the 1,600-meters, and placed fourth as part of the Bucs’ 4 x 800 relay team with Elijah LaNigra, Kian McCarthy, and Treyse Miller. Andrew Shaver finished fourth in the 3,200-meters, while Joe DelConte took fourth in the discus.
Darwin Warner was fourth in the pole vault, while Jamee Ekman earned points in the 110-meter hurdles.
In non-scoring events, LaNigra took first in the the novice 1,600-meters, with Ian McKenzie fifth. Ivan Pacheco won the novice discus, while Darwin Warner finished fifth in the novice shot put. The team of Anthony Gonzalez, Michael Orel, Pacheco, and Warner won the field event 4 x 100 relay.
GIRLS RESULTS:
Monae Fenty was awarded Most Outstanding Field Athlete, winning both the shot put and the triple jump. Fenty also finished fifth in the high jump, where Grace Wing took second. Sydney Hoefer finished fifth in the pole vault.
Victoria Payne won both the 400-meters and the long jump. Wing finished second in the 800-meters, with Annie Niger in sixth.
Maddy Shaver won the 3,000-meters, with Laura Bennett taking third. Shaver also finished third in the 1,600-meters. Riley King took third in both the shot put and the discus, and earned a point in the 100-meter hurdles.
The team of Wing, Kaitlyn Donoghue, Niger, and Shaver won the 4 x 800 relay, while the Bucs finished second in the 4 x 400 relay with a team of Hoefer, Nashalis Reyes, Audrey Donovan, and Payne. The sprint medley relay team of Donovan, Rosie Wallace, Hoefer, and Niger also earned points.
The Oswego track and field teams will participate in the SCAC League Championship Meet at Central Square High School on May 19.
