NEDROW — The Oswego varsity track and field teams excelled at the Onondaga Central Invitational on Friday, with the boys team placing first and the girls team finishing in second place.
Below are results from the meet.
BOYS RESULTS
The Buc boys, with 68 points, edged out East Syracuse-Minoa (58), Cazenovia (56), West Genesee (53), and Fowler (51) among others. Ethan LoCastro won the 400-meter hurdles (58.55), with a personal-best time. He won the high jump (5’ 10”), also finishing second along with Kelwin Reyes, Dairo Reyes, and Anthony Davis in the 4 x 400 relay.
Moreno Fenty won the triple jump with a personal best of 42’ 6”. Fenty, along with Tyler Beck, Davis, and Jamee Ekman finished second in the 4 x 100 relay. Beck took third in the long jump (19’ 6.25”), Darwin Warner set a personal best in the pole vault (9’ 6”), and Kelwin Reyes placed third in the 400-meter hurdles (1:03.80).
The team of Kelwin Reyes, Dairo Reyes, Daniel Dunn, and Treyse Miller placed fourth in the 4 x 800 relay (9:29.29), while Beck placed fifth in the triple jump.
“To see the way this team supported each other was spectacular,” said head coach Jeff Gordon. “When it came down to the last event, the high jump, and LoCastro cleared the winning height, the place erupted with cheers; even though the Bucs were the only team left in the stadium. It was nice to see them support their teammate and I believe that it helped Ethan power through after just running his best 400 in the 4 x 400. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
GIRLS RESULTS
The Oswego girls team (57 points) finished behind winner Cazenovia (122), narrowly beating out Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (56) and Tully (51).
Riley King won the discus (90’ 5”), and finished fourth in the shot put (28’ 2.25”). Maddy Shaver finished second in both the 1,500-meters (5:36.46) and the 3,000-meters (11:38.48), while Victoria Payne placed second in the long jump (15’ 7.75”) and third in the 400-meters (1:03.00).
The team of Chelsea Storms, Monae Fenty, Nola Blum, and Sydney Hoefer finished sixth in the 4 x 100 relay (56.99). Anne Niger, Kaitlyn Donoghue, Shaver, and Rosie Wallace placed fourth in the 4 x 800 relay (11:38.15). The squad of Audrey Donovan, Niger, Hoefer, and Payne finished fifth in the 4 x 400 relay (4:38.96).
“I could not be more proud of how the girls have represented Oswego so far this year,” said head coach Kristina Taylor. “The Oswego track program started this season with all engines firing and has not let up once. We still have a lot of work to do, but the success that we have had so far has been very encouraging for our teams.”
