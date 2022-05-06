EAST SYRACUSE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls track and field teams battled on the road Wednesday, falling to East Syracuse-Minoa. The boys lost by a score of 97-44, while the girls team fell 111-30.
BOYS RESULTS:
Ethan LoCastro placed first in the high jump, with a personal best of 6’ 2”, and also won the 400-meter hurdles (61.9). Moreno Fenty won the triple jump (41’ 11”), while Andrew Shaver won the 3,200-meters (11:25.00) and placed second in the 1,600-meters (5:14.2).
Kelwin Reyes finished second in the 400-meter hurdles (64.4), while Tyler Beck was second in the long jump (19’ 3”). Joe DelConte placed second in the discus (93’ 2.5”), with Daniel Dunn taking second in the 800-meters (2:14.9). Darwin Warner finished second in the pole vault with a personal best of 10’ 0”.
LoCastro was third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.6), while Dunn placed third in both the 1,600-meters (5:16.5) and the 3,200-meters (11:50.00). Dairo Reyes was third in the 400-meters (56.3), with Fenty third in the 200-meters (24.1). Beck placed third in the triple jump with a personal best of 38’ 2.25”.
GIRLS RESULTS:
Victoria Payne won the 400-meters (1:03.50) and the long jump (16’ 3.75”), and also finished third in the 100-meters. Maddy Shaver placed second in both the 1,500-meters and 3,000-meters, while Laura Bennett placed third in the 3,000-meters.
Riley King took second in the discus and third in the shot put, while Audrey Donovan finished third in the 400-meters. Anne Niger placed second in the 800-meters, and Monae Fenty took second in the triple jump.
The Oswego varsity track and field teams will head to Central Square today for the Oswego County Championship meet. Other participating schools include Fulton, Phoenix, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, and Central Square. The meet is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
