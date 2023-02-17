High scorer for Oswego

Senior Sophia Babcock gets set to shoot a free throw Friday during the Oswego varsity girls basketball team's 66-50 triumph over Whitesboro in the first round of the Section III Class A playoffs. Babcock made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 32 points.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — Senior Sophia Babcock scored 32 points and a smothering pressure defense forced a bunch of turnovers early as the Oswego varsity girls basketball team beat Whitesboro 66-50 on Friday in the opening round of the Section III Class A playoffs.

Babcock canned seven treys in the game, including six in the first half. Maria Sweet added 12 points for Oswego, and Alexa Kuzawski and Adriana Ellis tallied six points each.

