OSWEGO — Senior Sophia Babcock scored 32 points and a smothering pressure defense forced a bunch of turnovers early as the Oswego varsity girls basketball team beat Whitesboro 66-50 on Friday in the opening round of the Section III Class A playoffs.
Babcock canned seven treys in the game, including six in the first half. Maria Sweet added 12 points for Oswego, and Alexa Kuzawski and Adriana Ellis tallied six points each.
The seventh-seeded Bucs (9-11) sprinted out to a 29-5 first-quarter lead in front of the home fans at Powers Gymnasium inside Leighton Elementary School. It was 45-24 at halftime, and then 10th-seeded Whitesboro (3-18) rallied. The Warriors outscored Oswego 14-4 in the third quarter to draw to within 11 points.
Oswego regained the momentum early in the fourth quarter, but when Emma Kane drilled a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play, Whitesboro was within 58-48.
The Bucs cemented the win with free throws down the stretch by Babcock, Allyson Bruns, and Peyton Bond.
Madelyn Montana scored 15 points on five triples for Whitesboro, and Kane finished with 10 points.
Oswego will play a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at second-seeded Central Square (13-7). The Bucs split two games with the Redhawks during the regular season.
