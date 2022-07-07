OSWEGO — Oswego Sub Shop had many heroes as it captured the Oswego Little League Triple A baseball championship Wednesday at McCrobie Field.
The top-seeded Sub Shop won the title game 13-12, holding off a dramatic last-inning rally by Burke’s Home Center.
Jacob Murray, the third pitcher utilized by Oswego Sub Shop in the game, recorded a game-ending strikeout to leave the bases loaded and close out the contest.
Oswego Sub Shop starting pitcher Mike Krawczyk worked two innings and notched four strikeouts. Oliver Boudreau went the next 2.2 frames and collected eight strikeouts. Murray got the final four outs, including two strikeouts.
Offensively for the winners, Boudreau ripped three singles and knocked in a run. Also getting hits were Nate Fortier, Griffin Pecore, Lucas Mulcahey, and Rylan Wilson. Along with Boudreau, getting RBIs were Krawczyk (2), Mulcahey (2), Michael Ohnmacht (2), Pecore, Murray, and Wilson.
Pitching for Burke’s were Luca Rodriguez (4 strikeouts), Ben King, and Julian Ramos (5 strikeouts).
Ramos, Noah Bekiesz, Allen Harris, and Basil Hollers had hits for Burke’s. Recording RBIs were Graham Sturick (2), Harris (2), Gibson Doran (2), King, Andrew Fenn, Bekiesz, Rodriguez, Ben Braun, and Hollers.
After Krawczyk pitched a scoreless frame for Sub Shop in the top of the first inning, Oswego Sub Shop took the lead in the home half with three runs. Fortier singled to right field and later scored on Boudreau’s base hit to right. Pecore’s infield single plated another run. Two outs later, Mulcahey laced a single to right field to drive in Pecore and make it 3-0.
Burke’s answered in the second inning, scoring the maximum-allowed five runs for a 5-3 advantage. Harris singled through the right side of the infield to knock in a run. Earning RBI walks in the rally were Dorgan, King, Andrew Fenn, and Sturick.
Sub Shop plated a run in the bottom of the second inning. Brody Beshures walked, stole second and third, and scored on Ohnmacht’s RBI groundout to first.
Leading off the third for Burke’s, Ramos singled sharply to left field and Bekiescz beat out an infield hit to drive in Ramos. Sub Shop pitcher Boudreau struck out the next two batters, but then walked the next four batters to force in two more runs. That made it 8-4 for Burke’s.
A Boudreau base hit and five walks fueled a five-run outburst for Sub Shop in the home third. An error on a ball hit by Wilson delivered the final run of the rally, and Oswego Sub Shop took a 9-8 lead.
A pair of errors contributed to a run for Burke’s in the top of the fourth to knot the game at 9-9. Sub Shop got the run back in the home fourth on a misplay by Burke’s, and it was 10-9.
Boudreau and Murray combined for Sub Shop to pitch a scoreless fifth inning. Then in the bottom half, Sub Shop tacked on three runs. Boudreau hammered a single to right field. Pecore and Krawczyk each put the bat on the ball and Burke’s made errors as all three players scored and made it 13-9.
That led to the dramatic finish. King was hit by a pitch and later scored on an RBI groundout by Sturick to make it 13-10. But now there were two outs and nobody on base. A hit batter and four walks brought in two more runs as Burke’s closed to within 13-12. Murray bounced back to strike out the next batter to finish the game.
